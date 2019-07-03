N2Growth Makes Strategic Bet on Growing Its Outplacement Services

PHILADELPHIA, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- N2Growth, Inc., a global leader in human and organizational performance and top executive search firm, announced it is making big investments into its executive transitions practice, but not for the reasons that other firms are.

"Most firms have historically used outplacement services as a hedge for revenue protection in a downward trending economy, but at N2Growth, we see it as more of a long-term strategy," said Liz Pieters, who leads the executive transitions practice at N2Growth. "We also have a different lens on the depth, breadth of the overall mix of service offerings than traditional outplacement firms, thus, the reason for calling the practice executive transitions. Our corporate clients understand the value created by having happy corporate alumni and in protecting their employer brand by treating executives well during transition, and executives today want optionality in managing their careers," said Pieters.

Mike Myatt, Chairman of N2Growth said, "Most outplacement firms have a legacy-based business model built for how business was done in the 80s and 90s. For N2Growth, we see this as a shift toward the future of work and a pure 21st-century upgrade to traditional outplacement services. By catering to changing trends in the market reflecting greater demands for workforce mobility, we are able to unlock substantial value for both companies and executives. Not only are companies making strategic shifts in their thinking about workforce design, but there is also a desire among many Board and C-suite executives to exercise more work-life balance and leverage their skill sets to participate in the Gig Economy."

Mike Kerouac, CEO at N2Growth said, "Our combination of leadership development, executive search, executive coaching, the industry's leading Executive In Residence program, and interim executive services makes us the perfect thought partner for companies looking to understand how to turn inevitable workforce transitions into opportunity." Kerouac continued, "The reaction to our approach from corporate clients to transitioning executives has been tremendous, as the ability to fully integrate our executive transition services into the overall talent strategy is proving to be a game changer."

About N2Growth

N2Growth is a global leader in human and organizational performance with practice areas in executive search, leadership development and business transformation. N2Growth has more than 50 locations across the Americas, the European Community, MENA and APAC. More information on N2Growth can be found at www.n2growth.com.

