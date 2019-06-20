N2Growth Ranked as Top Executive Search Firm

PHILADELPHIA, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- N2Growth Inc., a global leader in organizational and human performance, announced that for the fourth consecutive year it has been ranked by Forbes as one of America's Top Executive Search Firms again ranking in the Top 10 of the top 250 executive search firms.

Forbes, in partnership with analytics firm Statista— compiled the list based on a number of different criteria, in particular the feedback received after surveying thousands of recruiters, candidates, and HR Executives who have worked with recruiting firms over the last three years. To determine the best recruiting firms, Statista surveyed 30,000 recruiters and 4,500 job candidates and human resources managers who had worked with recruitment agencies over the last three years. Respondents were asked to nominate up to 10 recruiting firms in the executive and professional search categories. Firms could not nominate themselves; last year's findings were considered. More than 14,500 nominations were collected, and firms with the most recommendations ranked highest.

"We are very grateful to have been ranked by Forbes for the fourth consecutive year as one of America's Top Executive Search firms," said Mike Myatt, N2Growth's Chairman. "Having been one of the fastest growing executive search firms for several years running, the recognition from Forbes serves as further confirmation the market is resonating with our innovative approach", said Mike Kerouac, CEO at N2Growth. "With our proprietary technology, unique pricing model, industry leading performance metrics, and a totally transparent search process, the only real surprise is that we don't rank higher," said Kerouac.

About N2Growth

N2Growth is a global leader in organizational and human performance with practice areas in executive search, leadership development, and business transformation. N2Growth has more than 50 locations across The Americas, Europe, MENA, and APAC. To learn more information on N2Growth please visit www.N2growth.com or call 1-800-944-GoN2 (4662).

Media Inquiries:

Liz Pieters, N2Growth

l.pieters@n2growth.com

+1 (585) 371-8186

