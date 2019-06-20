N2Growth Survey Shows Succession Planning in Need of Overhaul

PHILADELPHIA, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- N2Growth Inc., a global leader in human and organizational performance, recently conducted a survey of Chief Human Resources Officers (CHROs) which concluded that succession planning is largely broken at many of the world's leading companies. The survey showed that more than 85 percent of CHROs believe they are not talent optimized for the future of work.

Mike Myatt, chairman of N2Growth, stated, "Many companies are working off of succession frameworks that are decades old and simply don't work in today's business climate." The N2Growth survey also noted that nearly 70 percent of CHROs have no successor identified for more than one of their C-level roles.

"The problem facing most companies is that they are attempting to back-fill roles rather than future-fill them," said Myatt. "Most companies view succession planning as risk management around planned and unplanned departures, rather than re-inventing and re-imagining the role altogether," said Myatt.

About N2Growth

N2Growth is a global leadership consultancy with practice areas in executive search, leadership development and business transformation. N2Growth has more than 50 locations across North America, the European Community, MENA and APAC. More information on N2Growth can be found at www.n2growth.com.

Media Inquiries:

Liz Pieters

N2Growth

(585) 371-8186

l.pieters@2Growth.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE N2Growth

Related Links

http://www.n2growth.com

