N2K and Unit 42 by Palo Alto Networks expand Threat Vector into a standalone podcast on N2K media network

FULTON, Md., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- N2K, a leader in strategic cyber workforce intelligence, and Palo Alto Networks® Unit 42® announced today the launch of their standalone podcast, Threat Vector, on the N2K media network, building on the success of their bi-weekly segment on the CyberWire Daily podcast. The Threat Vector podcast will take a deeper dive into unraveling the complex and constantly evolving cyberthreat landscape through discussions, expert interviews, and insightful analysis.

The Threat Vector podcast will provide a platform for in-depth discussions and expert analysis from threat intelligence experts, incident responders, and proactive security consultants. Through engaging discussions, interviews, and insightful analysis, this podcast will serve as an indispensable guide to understanding the intricate world of cyber threats.

"In the six months since we launched the Threat Vector segments, we've heard from our audience that they want us to go deeper and get to the next level of questions," said David Moulton, director of thought leadership at Unit 42. "I'm excited to have this space to share Unit 42's research and insights and tell the stories behind our work."

"It was no surprise to see audiences clamor to hear more Threat Vector, and it's exciting to see this popular CyberWire Daily segment grow to become its own standalone podcast," said Peter Kilpe, Chief Executive Officer of N2K Networks. "We're incredibly proud to collaborate with partners like Palo Alto's Unit 42 to work toward our shared intelligence mission and goals of making cyberspace safer, and enterprises more resilient."

Hosted by David Moulton, Director of Thought Leadership at Unit 42, the first episode of the bi-weekly Threat Vector podcast airs today, with new segments airing every two weeks on Thursdays. Listeners can still listen to the Threat Vector segments on the CyberWire Daily podcast on alternate weeks. To hear the latest Unit 42 Threat Vector podcast episode, subscribe wherever you get your favorite shows or visit the show page on the N2K media network for more information.

About Unit 42
Palo Alto Networks Unit 42™ brings together world-renowned threat researchers, elite incident responders, and expert security consultants to create an intelligence-driven, response-ready organization that's passionate about helping you proactively manage cyber risk. Together, our team serves as your trusted advisor to help assess and test your security controls against the right threats, transform your security strategy with a threat-informed approach and respond to incidents in record time so that you get back to business faster. Visit paloaltonetworks.com/unit42.

About N2K Networks
N2K Networks is a leader in strategic cyber workforce intelligence. The news to knowledge network is a trusted source of Industry Insights delivered through our media network, home of the CyberWire Daily podcast and daily briefing, CSO Perspectives, and Hacking Humans, which provides concise intelligence-driven news and commentary to cybersecurity professionals. Global enterprise organizations, including those in the Fortune 100, partner with N2K to gain actionable cyber workforce insights through our Talent Insights and Talent Development capabilities that help organizations build and maintain high-performing teams, rapidly climb the knowledge curve, and stay a step ahead in a constantly changing industry. Learn more at N2K.com.

