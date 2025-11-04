N2K CyberWire network welcomes Rubrik's Data Security Decoded podcast

FULTON, Md., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- N2K Networks today announced the launch of the Data Security Decoded podcast on the N2K CyberWire network. Sponsored by Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK), the show offers vendor-agnostic, research-driven insights that help cybersecurity and IT professionals reduce data security risk and improve resilience outcomes.

Data Security Decoded provides actionable insights for practitioners who want to prepare for attacks before they happen, exploring the latest threats, trends, and best practices. Each episode features candid conversations with leading threat intelligence analysts, global cyber policy experts, and defenders to help listeners make smart, fast, and more confident decisions.

"Cyber defenders face sophisticated attacks, increasing regulations, and challenges from agentic AI," said Caleb Tolin, host of Data Security Decoded. "By joining the N2K CyberWire network, we reach a wider audience, helping even more defenders stay informed and access practical resources to enhance business resilience."

"The Data Security Decoded podcast is perfectly aligned with our mission to deliver timely, trusted intelligence that helps cybersecurity professionals turn knowledge into action," said Peter Kilpe, Chief Executive Officer of N2K Networks. "Rubrik's research and expert perspectives brought into our network will greatly benefit the global cybersecurity community.

New episode spotlight: " Secure by Design, Secure by Default, Secure by Demand: The Signs of a Secure Software Supply Chain"

The first episode on the N2K CyberWire network features Lauren Zabierek, Senior Vice President for the Future of Digital Security at the Institute for Security and Technology and is available now wherever you get your favorite shows and on the N2K CyberWire website . The episode explores why security must be a business decision, how market incentives drive insecure systems, and what customers can do to demand safer software.

New episodes are released twice a month on Tuesdays. Subscribe and follow Data Security Decoded on N2K CyberWire for updates on upcoming episodes.

About Rubrik

Rubrik (RBRK), the Security and AI Operations Company, leads at the intersection of data protection, cyber resilience, and enterprise AI acceleration. Rubrik Security Cloud delivers complete cyber resilience by securing, monitoring, and recovering data, identities, and workloads across clouds. Rubrik Agent Cloud accelerates trusted AI agent deployments at scale by monitoring and auditing agentic actions, enforcing real-time guardrails, fine-tuning for accuracy and undoing agentic mistakes. For more information, please visit www.rubrik.com .

About N2K Networks

From news to knowledge, N2K delivers critical industry insights, strategic intelligence, and performance-driven learning products that empower cybersecurity professionals to adapt, grow, and lead with confidence in an ever-evolving industry. Trusted by the most influential leaders and operators, N2K collaborates with the world's top training and knowledge platforms, and partners with organizations ranging from Fortune 100 enterprises to fast-growing startups. N2K and its brands like N2K CyberWire connect the cybersecurity ecosystem and help security businesses and professionals grow.

Visit N2K.com to discover more about our learning products and enterprise offerings. Sign up for our industry leading podcasts and newsletters at N2K CyberWire .

