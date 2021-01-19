N2WS Announces Advanced Backup Monitoring With New Datadog Integration and Security Enhancements in Latest Release of N2WS Backup & Recovery for AWS

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- N2WS (N2W Software), a leader in backup and disaster recovery for Amazon Web Services (AWS) announces new capabilities to provide additional protection for AWS workloads with the immediate availability of N2WS Backup & Recovery v3.2.

The N2WS dashboard within the Datadog console

Among many new capabilities, this release delivers an integration with Datadog, a leading monitoring and security platform for modern cloud environments. Joint customers immediately benefit from enhanced dashboard and reporting flowing into the Datadog console. N2WS v3.2 also adds file-level recovery for backup data stored in Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), enhances security for disaster recovery accounts, and a new report and dashboard to help customers track Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS) volume usage. Additionally, new support for Amazon FSx for Windows File Systems and Amazon FSx for Lustre allows N2WS customers to protect their data and workloads across all of the AWS services they use. N2WS v3.2 is available for immediate use and can be accessed in AWS Marketplace.

As cloud adoption accelerates, driven by a changing global landscape and an increasingly remote workforce, enterprises face many operational challenges. Business leaders need to protect cloud workloads and still meet business and compliance objectives, so access to reliable data is crucial.

"Our roadmap is built on feedback from the N2WS community. This latest release proves our commitment to enhancing backup and recovery for AWS, whilst recognizing that our customers use a variety of solutions to build and scale on AWS. We are focused on providing integrations for some of the most popular tools to support observability, reporting and alerting, with more to come in the near future. We're proud to collaborate with Datadog to give customers deeper visibility across their AWS environment," said Uri Wolloch, CTO, N2WS.

By installing the N2WS integration for Datadog, joint customers can immediately monitor AWS workloads by capturing and alerting on backup and recovery activity, as well as volume capacity. These insights help IT Administrators quickly detect issues, and, ultimately, protect their critical data.

"Datadog provides our customers a comprehensive view of the availability, performance, and security of their digital infrastructure," said Michael Gerstenhaber, Senior Director of Product, Datadog. "Backups and data recovery are critical components of any ops process, and we're excited to partner with N2WS to help customers maintain robust and consistent stateful services."

NEW N2WS Backup & Recovery 3.2 provides customers with increased confidence in their cloud data management strategy. Highlights include:

Wider coverage of AWS services with backup and recovery for Amazon FSx - enabling customers to protect core file systems and reduce RTO.

with backup and recovery for Amazon FSx - enabling customers to protect core file systems and reduce RTO. File-level recovery from Amazon S3 backup archives allows customers to quickly locate and restore a single file from a backup archive on Amazon S3. From the new file-level recovery interface customers can meet legal and compliance requests and reduce RTO when accessing archived data.

allows customers to quickly locate and restore a single file from a backup archive on Amazon S3. From the new file-level recovery interface customers can meet legal and compliance requests and reduce RTO when accessing archived data. Data lifecycle management for independent volumes allows customers to archive unattached data to Amazon S3 for long term, cost-effective retention.

allows customers to archive unattached data to Amazon S3 for long term, cost-effective retention. Amazon EBS volume usage tracker to monitor volume usage and create threshold alerts. Customers gain a better understanding of storage and provisioning requirements.

to monitor volume usage and create threshold alerts. Customers gain a better understanding of storage and provisioning requirements. Advanced security for disaster recovery accounts, with the ability to enable additional checks, exclude prohibited users and create alerts.

for disaster recovery accounts, with the ability to enable additional checks, exclude prohibited users and create alerts. Improved reporting with a new backup summary report to inform decision-making for leadership and clients.

N2WS Backup & Recovery version 3.2 is available for immediate use by visiting AWS Marketplace at: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/B00UIO8514

Customers interested in testing these new capabilities can start a 30-day free trial, which automatically converts to the N2WS Backup & Recovery Free Edition (protecting up to five instances).

More information can be found at https://n2ws.com.

To contact the N2WS press team, send an email to [email protected].

Related Images

n2ws-datadog-dashboard.png

N2WS Datadog Dashboard

The N2WS dashboard within the Datadog console

Related Links

N2W Software

Datadog

SOURCE N2W Software, Inc.