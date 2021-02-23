N2WS Partners With DLT Solutions to Bring Enterprise Data Protection for Amazon Web Services (AWS) to the Public Sector

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- N2WS (N2W Software), a leader in backup and disaster recovery for Amazon Web Services (AWS), today announced it has signed an agreement with DLT Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data and a premier government technology solutions aggregator. The partnership will further cement N2WS's commitment to the public sector, simplifies procurement and lets DLT's channel partners benefit from the full set of N2WS capabilities.

"Many public sector organizations rely on N2WS Backup & Recovery to keep their systems available," said Ohad Kritz, chief executive officer, N2WS. "Our collaboration with DLT empowers channel partners to leverage DLT's industry expertise, and N2WS solutions, to easily protect large deployments while retaining full data sovereignty and governance."

As public sector organizations shift to the cloud, they are challenged with managing complex workloads with strict recovery time objective (RTO), compliance and data sovereignty requirements. With N2WS Backup & Recovery they can comfortably meet these objectives and leverage powerful automation capabilities to keep sensitive data secure and available.

"As cloud adoption accelerates across the public sector, organizations must be confident that critical data is secure and any downtime is mitigated in near real time," said Chris Wilkinson, president, DLT Solutions, a Tech Data company. "The addition of N2WS Backup & Recovery to DLT's portfolio provides our channel partners, and their government and education customers, with a cloud-first tool that provides improved data visibility and is flexible, cost-effective and secure."

About DLT Solutions

DLT Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data, the world's leading end-to-end distributor of technology products, services and solutions. DLT is the premier government solutions aggregator that specializes in understanding the IT needs of the federal, state, local and education markets. We help simplify the process for independent software vendors, federal systems integrators and value-added resellers doing business in the public sector. Leveraging Tech Data's end-to-end portfolio, an extensive array of public sector contract vehicles, and dedicated channel and enablement services, DLT provides government agencies and channel partners with the means to rapidly and cost effectively transform technology to achieve mission success. For more information, please visit www.dlt.com.

