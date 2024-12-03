N2WS Releases Enhancements for Backup and Disaster Recovery Tool to Lower Costs, Increase Reliability, and Improve Restore Time for Enterprises and MSPs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- N2WS, a leading provider of data protection solutions for enterprise-grade production environments in the public cloud, has unveiled powerful new enhancements to its cloud-native backup and disaster recovery (BDR) platform. These updates empower enterprises and managed service providers (MSPs) to address the growing threats of ransomware and other malicious attacks while cutting operational costs, streamlining cross-cloud and multi-cloud data management, and maximizing the potential of their cloud investments without stressing budgets.

Despite the advancements in cybersecurity strategies and the growth of security products over the years, the latest data paints a concerning picture of the IT threat landscape heading into 2025. According to an October 2024 report by Hornetsecurity, ransomware-related data loss has risen dramatically from 17.2 percent in 2023 to 30.2 percent in 2024. These alarming figures stress the immediate need for enterprises and MSPs to invest in dependable and affordable BDR solutions.

"Our mission has always been clear and focused," said Ohad Kritz, CEO and co-founder of N2WS. "We excel in protecting data—that's our specialty and our core strength. While others may branch into endpoint security or threat intelligence, losing focus, we remain dedicated to ensuring our customers are shielded from the evolving IT threat landscape. These latest multi cloud enhancements are a testament to our unwavering commitment to data protection and delivering vendor neutrality to our customers."

The following improvements are now available to Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure customers in the latest version of the N2WS platform:

Revolutionizing Azure Backup Costs: Save Up to 500% with Per-VM Pricing

This functionality brings Data Lifecycle Management (DLM) — a concept inspired by N2WS' successful AWS backup model — to Microsoft Azure virtual machine (VM) backups. By charging per VM rather than based on VM size, N2WS enables up to 500 percent in cost savings on both licensing and storage. It also supports a broader range of storage options (Azure Blob, AWS S3, Wasabi S3), offering enhanced flexibility for users.

Cost-Effective Storage with Seamless S3 Compatibility Across Multi-Cloud Environments

By adding support for Wasabi's third-party S3-compatible storage repositories, N2WS now offers customers highly cost-effective storage options at competitive prices. With seamless S3 API compatibility, integration is simplified, enabling customers to concentrate on their core operations without the burden of storage complexities or hidden fees. This AWS S3-compatible functionality is now extended to Azure customers, delivering seamless integration and affordable storage across multi-cloud environments.

Advanced Snapshot Technology Delivers Speed and Flexibility Across Repositories

The N2WS platform now leverages advanced cloud-native, platform-independent block-level snapshot technology to deliver maximum-speed read and write access across Azure, AWS, and third-party repositories. It enables rapid restores from any repository, providing unmatched reliability and flexibility. By integrating secure snapshot technology with Azure APIs, it offers seamless access to both Azure and third-party repositories. These features empower customers to tailor their backups and storage options to meet their unique needs, far surpassing Azure backup by eliminating vendor lock-in and ensuring superior performance.

Streamlined Failover and Failback Remove Uncertainty, Ensuring Efficient Recovery During Planned Scenarios

The Enhanced Recovery Scenarios Functionality removes the uncertainty of identifying resources during a planned failover, ensuring a quick and efficient failback once operations are restored. The new functionality introduces Custom Tags for Recovery Scenarios, enabling the retention of backup tags and the addition of fixed tags, such as marking Disaster Recovery targets. This improvement also enhances the differentiation between original and DR targets during failover. Furthermore, advanced recovery options for AWS FSx ONTAP storage have been added, further strengthening recovery capabilities.

Targeted Retries Save Time and Costs While Boosting Backup Reliability

The Partial Retry for Policy Execution Failures feature enhances backup efficiency and reliability by retrying only the failed resources, without reprocessing the successful ones. This not only saves time and costs but also boosts reliability by targeting only the failed backups, minimizing unnecessary policy-wide failures. By offering greater flexibility, it helps align customer expectations, reducing frustration and improving overall backup success rates.

Smarter S3 Compliance Locking Improves Efficiency Without Sacrificing Security

The company streamlined its solution to improve cost efficiency in S3 Compliance Locking without compromising security or features. By implementing a smarter algorithm, it reduced API request volumes, significantly lowering operational costs while maintaining robust compliance and functionality. This enhancement directly impacts the customer's bottom line, aligning with our mission to provide secure, cost-effective, and flexible backups.

"Efficiency and affordability are at the core of what sets us apart and resonates with our customers," said Kritz. "Our mission is to provide exceptional protection while helping them cut costs, improve backup efficiency, and simplify restore and disaster recovery testing. This commitment to making things ridiculously easy and fast has been the cornerstone of our success, and we're excited to continue supporting our customers in the years to come."

