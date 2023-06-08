n2y Recognized for Special Education Innovation in 5th Annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Educational Technology Products and Companies

HURON, Ohio, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- n2y , provider of comprehensive, technology-powered solutions for students with unique learning challenges, today announced that its Unique Learning System has been selected as winner of the "Special Education Solution of the Year" award in the 5th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market.

Unique Learning System (ULS) is a special education core curriculum for students with moderate to severe disabilities. It also ensures IEP, state, and federal compliance for educators and administrators.

As a solution, ULS is a single easy-to-navigate platform with differentiated lessons and activities aligned to all 50 states' extended standards. It provides robust academic programs such as ELA, math, science, and social studies as well as transition and life skills support.

Skills and standards are covered in each unit to ensure students get the necessary repetition needed to achieve proficiency. Point-of-use instructional tools, guides, and an alignment document enable students in pre-K through transition to access materials in every unit of study.

With ULS, teachers are easily able to prepare, deliver, and assess instruction, and ULS provides automatic data and reporting, as well as ways to demonstrate student progress. Students using ULS can access a customized Student View that offers a real-time connection with the teacher and lessons and activities that are automatically tailored to their skill level. Accessibility options like text-to-speech are also available.

"Both new and seasoned educators rely on evidence- and research-based methodologies and strategies to create lesson plans that resonate with special needs students while also empowering them to participate, learn, and achieve IEP goals," said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "We're pleased to recognize n2y for their breakthrough Unique Learning System that delivers on this need, setting itself apart from others as a powerful solution that provides inclusive, age-appropriate, and standards-aligned instruction, assessments, and reporting. It's a total special education solution meeting the needs of the whole child."

n2y CEO Ed Holmes said, "The latest research is guiding our work every step of the way, and Unique Learning System's platform has been expertly designed to ensure teachers maximize the content and supports. We're proud to accept the 2023 award for 'Special Education Solution of the Year.' ULS brings educators the most inclusive, evidence-based content and instructional support available for their special education programs, like Science of Reading and high-leverage practices. In this way, educators can regain valuable time to focus on helping every student achieve their best."

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Remote Learning, Career Preparation, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,400 nominations from over 16 different countries throughout the world.

About N2Y

n2y is changing the lives of special education administrators and teachers, therapists and paraprofessionals, and all the students they serve. Its award-winning solutions are designed specifically to address the needs of the whole child and help unique learners meet their state's standards. Multiple integrated, evidence– and research–based solutions empower educators to teach and students to achieve. Differentiated, standards-based academic instruction, enhanced by proactive behavior management, combines with collaborative IEP development to support learning for every student. For more information on these solutions, please visit n2y.com .

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com .

