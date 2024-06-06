n2y Wins "Special Education Solution of the Year" Designation in 6th Annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Educational Technology Products and Companies

HURON, Ohio, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- n2y , a leader in special education curriculum resources, today announced that its Unique Learning System (ULS) has been selected as winner of the "Special Education Solution of the Year" award in the 6th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough , a prominent market intelligence organization dedicated to spotlighting top educational technology solutions worldwide.

Unique Learning System is a modified core curriculum for students with moderate to severe disabilities from preschool through transition. Covering reading/ELA, math, science, social studies, and life skills, ULS provides grade- and age-appropriate lessons, assessments, and reporting aligned to extended standards across all 50 states.

It includes eight Science-of-Reading courses, giving students equitable access to the same research-based instructional practices as their general education peers, tailored to their needs and skill level. These adapted literacy courses include a scope and sequence, explicit lesson plans with evidence-based practices and teacher guidance, and decodable texts for meeting special education needs. The instructional design includes a spiraling scope and sequence approach to teach, review, and build on the same skills and standards throughout each unit.

Evidence- and research-based methodologies ensure all teachers can deliver high-quality, standards-aligned content and help them save time in preparing, delivering, and assessing instruction. Automatic data collection and reporting demonstrate student progress on IEPs and help teachers make data-driven decisions on instructional adjustments. ULS's customized Student Dashboard provides real-time connectivity between students and teachers, delivering engaging lessons matched to individual skill levels with accessibility options such as text-to-speech and symbol supports.

"Unique Learning System is changing lives by providing specially designed instruction strategies. Students with special learning needs require consistent and engaging learning environments that facilitate differentiated learning, hands-on learning experiences and soothe assessment anxiety," said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "n2y's Unique Learning System is our 'Special Education Solution of the Year' precisely because it provides over 83,000 special educators with the most inclusive, evidence-based content and instructional support in ELA, math, science, and social studies, as well as important transition and life skills."

The EdTech Breakthrough Awards aim to celebrate excellence and innovation in educational technology across various categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Remote Learning, and Career Preparation. This year's program received thousands of nominations from over 17 countries.

"The effectiveness of our ULS's instructional approach and content delivery is evident in students' academic outcomes. When using ULS over one school year, 83% of students showed skill improvement in math. It was also important for us to help build teacher confidence," said Martin McKay, CEO of n2y and Texthelp. "This award from Tech Breakthrough emphasizes our commitment to helping every student reach their full potential. We will continue to enhance ULS with the latest research and technology to ensure student success."

Additionally, ULS's robust reporting functionality offers a global view of district, school, grade band, or individual student performance to guide decision-making on professional development, resources, or student needs.

About n2y

n2y is changing the lives of special education administrators and teachers, therapists, and paraprofessionals, and all the students they serve. Its award-winning, research-based solutions are designed specifically to address the needs of the whole child and help unique learners meet their state's standards. Integrated curriculum, behavior and communication solutions combined with an IEP development and management tool empower educators to teach and students to achieve. For more information on these solutions, please visit n2y.com .

In March 2024, n2y merged with Texthelp, the global leader in literacy and assistive technology. The combined business serves learners worldwide with diverse needs and employees in the workplace across the entire neurodiverse spectrum. Both companies were established over 25 years ago and share a long legacy of purpose-led innovation aimed at improving the lives of others. To learn more about Texthelp, please visit texthelp.com.

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com .

