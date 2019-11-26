N3 Opens 12th Global Office, Located in Tokyo

ATLANTA, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- N3, a technology-enabled, outsourced Inside Sales firm, announced today its further expansion in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region with the opening of its new location in Tokyo. With existing offices in Singapore and Sydney, the addition of the Tokyo office ensures N3 can fulfill the growing demands for localized Inside Sales and Customer Success support in the region.

As a key player in the APAC region, N3 helps companies like Microsoft, Cisco, IBM, Hitachi Vantara and others identify net new customers, drive adoption and expand consumption of Cloud solutions, and ensure customers can successfully utilize their platforms.

With expertise in technology sales, N3 has deep experience in selling to both Enterprise and SMB markets. The company is uniquely positioned to help its clients address the explosion of demand by SMBs, in both APAC and around the world.

"SMBs are largely underserved by technology companies around the world and particularly in APAC, where the Cloud market is rapidly expanding," said Jeff Laue, N3 Founder and CEO. "It's a huge market and many technology companies, large and small, don't have the local knowledge or resources to optimally address it."

The new office is currently being staffed, with plans to expand to between 30 and 40 people in 2020. Candidates interested in applying for an Insides Sales role can submit their resume to the N3 website at https://n3results.com/careers/work-with-us/.

About N3

N3 is an outsourced Inside Sales strategy and execution consulting firm. With 15+ years of proven success, we leverage a scalable, technology-enabled sales framework, supported by integrating Digital Marketing, Inside Sales, and Custom Analytics.

At N3, we accelerate adoption by converting digital interest into long-term consumption through a customer-centric, solution-based selling approach.

N3 is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in Bogota; Charleston, WV; Dublin; London; Rochester, NY; San Jose, Costa Rica; Sao Paulo; Seattle; Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo. Employing the world's largest team of experienced technology and Inside Sales experts, N3 covers 80+ countries and delivers programs in 25+ languages.

For more information, visit www.n3results.com.

