N365 Shortlisted for Marketing and Services Provider of the Year at 2026 SBC Awards

NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- N365 is proud to announce that it has been shortlisted for the Marketing and Services Provider of the Year category at the 2026 SBC Awards Americas. This achievement highlights N365's commitment to driving high-performance results within the global sports betting landscape.

The SBC Awards Americas honors the top operators, affiliates, and service providers within the iGaming industry, and N365's nomination follows a year of significant scale and innovation, particularly through its collaborations with its partners.

N365's approach centered on a creative strategy built around authenticity, developing content that felt grounded in local landmarks, regional vernacular, and platform-native ad formats to drive value and volume.

"At N365, bold thinking is at the heart of everything we do, and we remain dedicated to empowering clients with the creative firepower to succeed in even the most regulated markets," said N365 CEO Monica Elgemark. "Being shortlisted for such a prestigious award is an honor, and a significant validation of our growth-focused approach."

The winners will be announced during an awards gala on June 10, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where industry leaders will gather to celebrate the year's most impactful achievements in the iGaming sector.

About N365

N365 is a performance marketing agency that helps brands grow faster by creating content that truly engages, choosing media that performs, and using data and technology to optimize every step for measurable, impactful results.

Media Contact:

Michael Heusner

[email protected]

SOURCE N365