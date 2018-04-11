N3N debuts first and only truly open operations visualization platform for physical security at ISC West 2018

For far too long, physical security practitioners have been plagued by closed, proprietary systems and applications that make it impossible to unite disparate data sources and achieve a seamless, fully-integrated view across security platforms, video and data. As a result, delivering the real-time intelligence and situational awareness needed to empower security practitioners to take smarter, faster action on alerts and events, without having to move around from system to system, remains a herculean task.

"Today's security practitioner relies on alerts from an array of disparate systems – from video surveillance to access control to intrusion detection to video and audio analytics. And the preponderance of connected devices and sensors puts even more sources of valuable information at their fingertips, including WiFi and Bluetooth intelligence and social media data," said Dave Longaker, Head of Sales & Marketing, N3N. "A new breed of physical security solutions is required to bring this information together. With N3N for Physical Security, security practitioners finally have a unified command and control center solution that integrates the systems, applications, and data they need to quickly detect, analyze and respond to events that impact public safety and physical security."

N3N for Physical Security effortlessly blends physical security platforms, connected devices, video, applications and more into one flawless, intuitive user interface – delivering high-value integrations, with minimal implementation time. Visualize your operations as you want to see them, with real-time actionable insights and greater situational awareness for faster, smarter action.

The N3N platform is tried, tested, and proven across a comprehensive range of industries and mission-critical environments, including Public Safety, Retail, Manufacturing and Smart Cities.

Leading brands, such as Hyundai, have worked with N3N to unify their global plant operations into one smart control room, converging real-time video, sensor data and analytics from over 300 locations across the company's global factories – resulting in $1.4 million cost savings annually in physical plant security.

N3N's growing partner ecosystem

Building upon a strong partner ecosystem that includes industry leaders Cisco and AT&T, N3N has further expanded its technology partnerships with the new solution launch, adding leading video surveillance camera companies Axis, Dahua and Oncam Grandeye; as well as key Video Management System suppliers Airship, Network Optix, and Milestone. The company will be showcasing these integrations along with Sound Intelligence for gunshot detection and CyberExtruder for facial recognition, at its booth.

An award-winning solution at ISC West 2018

N3N was named Security & Sales Integration's 2018 MVP in the Central Station/Monitoring category at the Most Valuable Product (MVP) Awards ceremony at ISC West on April 10, 2018. The MVP Awards recognize products that make a substantial impact and deliver groundbreaking innovation in the area of physical security.

If you are attending the conference, please visit N3N in the Connected Security Expo, booth 34092, to view a live, interactive demo and to learn how N3N takes your operations visualization capabilities to a new level.

About N3N

N3N provides the world's #1 operations visualization platform. Leading brands, large organizations and smart cities across the globe trust N3N to deliver innovative digital transformation and IoT solutions to achieve powerful business and operational outcomes. Our dynamic operations visualization platform seamlessly converges data from sensors, connected devices, video feeds and more in a single view for real-time actionable insights that drive real-world decisions. Founded in 2012, N3N is a Cisco venture-backed company headquartered in San Jose, California with global offices in South Korea, Japan, and Vietnam.

