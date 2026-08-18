N3XT to Transform Closed-Loop Banking with First-Ever USD Deposit Tokens that Move Beyond Bank Walls

N3XT to eliminate legacy financial friction with expansion of the N3XT Digital Dollar (NDD), enabling 24/7 instant settlement of global B2B payments on a public chain

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- N3XT, the blockchain-powered narrow bank built for instant, programmable payments, is redefining the B2B payments industry by expanding access to the N3XT Digital Dollar (NDD) — the first institutional-grade deposit token for businesses — beyond its own client base.

N3XT Digital Dollar (NDD) Speed Speed

Business payments today operate under the binary that every dollar must be either stuck in tokenized deposits trapped within bank walls or a stablecoin that lacks the protections of a traditional bank. The moment a business sends capital beyond those walls, transactions revert to legacy rails with costly, multi-day wire delays. NDD breaks down these walled gardens, giving businesses the power to make payments to non-custodial blockchain addresses globally and 24/7, using a bank regulated U.S. Dollar deposit token.

"Traditional banking forces businesses to mold their financial operations to rigid settlement schedules and multi-day clearing delays," said N3XT Founder and CEO, Jeffrey Wallis. "N3XT is breaking this mold. We're moving past closed-loop tokenized deposits by enabling usability beyond our clients. By bringing real-time, on-chain dollar liquidity directly to businesses, we're providing them with true accessibility and autonomy over their capital."

NDD is backed 1-to-1 by cash or very short U.S. Treasuries, with reserves matched to tokens, thereby ensuring a constant 1-to-1 backing. N3XT also maintains regulatory capital.

"Our mission at N3XT is to enable the transfer of actual U.S. Dollars with the speed of crypto," said N3XT Founder, Scott Shay. "This is what banking should look like in the 21st century. Businesses everywhere should be able to make immediate, secure transactions without having to choose between flexibility and peace of mind. With NDD, they now get the best of both worlds."

Businesses will use NDD to send funds to blockchain addresses outside of the bank, automate multi-party payment logic, manage liquidity between blockchain addresses, and dramatically reduce the cost of cross-border payments vs. legacy rails. They will also benefit from:

24/7/365 Settlement - NDD eliminates legacy multi-day clearing delays and time-zone restrictions by executing cross-border B2B settlements within seconds, operating continuously 24/7/365 with zero bank fees.

Proactive Compliance & Bank-Grade Safety - Rather than relying on a reactive denylist, NDD pre-screens blockchain addresses to create an allowlist mitigating the chances of bad actors gaining access to NDD.

Smart Contract Programmability - As an ERC-20 token , NDD enables holders to use programmable workflows on Ethereum , such as atomic swaps which can help reduce proof-of-funds friction or compressing multi-party payment waterfalls from weeks to minutes.

, NDD enables holders to use programmable workflows on , such as atomic swaps which can help reduce proof-of-funds friction or compressing multi-party payment waterfalls from weeks to minutes. User Accessibility - NDD will allow non-bank customers to securely hold and transact without opening a N3XT bank account. This will first be available to enterprises with N3XT client-nominated blockchain addresses, then open to any business that nominates a non-custodial blockchain address for allowlisting.

"Regulatory compliance is at the forefront of everything we build, ensuring enterprise treasurers have 100% certainty that their funds are backed 1-to-1 by real liquid dollars," said N3XT Founder and CTO, Aurélien Bonnel. "By creating a core banking system on-chain, we empower organizations to execute instant transactions safely with real-time balance tracking — delivering a level of speed, security, and visibility no traditional bank can match."

"We are actualizing a corollary to Satoshi Nakamoto's vision by moving U.S. Dollars directly on-chain," said Shay. "NDD is just the beginning, and we're already looking ahead to what's next as we continue to redefine B2B payments."

Learn more about NDD at https://n3xt.io/digital-dollar.

About N3XT

N3XT is a 21st century bank built on blockchain technology that facilitates business-to-business, programmable payments in U.S. Dollars instantaneously around the world, any hour of the day. We believe money should move as seamlessly as information, across any platform or border, transparently and without delay. Our mission is to liberate money by making payments programmable and immediate.

N3XT is advancing a new era of instant payments that empowers businesses to transact with confidence. With a long-term vision to modernize the financial system, we are building digital banking that is safe, easy and lightning fast.

For more information, visit www.n3xt.io

SOURCE N3XT