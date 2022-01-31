N4XT Experiences Acquires LA Fashion Week

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LA Fashion Week (LAFW), the Official Fashion Week for the city of Los Angeles, returns on April 1st, 2022 under the umbrella of N4XT Experiences, a premier and global event experience company. The joint forces will elevate LAFW's presence in the preeminent trend-setting city, creating greater opportunity for established and emerging brands.

Oliver Tolentino | Photo credit: Deric Miller Issue Thailand | Photo credit: Bridgett Ezzard

N4XT Experiences is a live events platform launched in 2022 by brand guru Ciarra Pardo, former Chief Creative Officer of Fenty, Imad Izemrane, President and co-founder of Spring Place, entertainment industry veteran Marcus Ticotin, financial industry veteran Keith Abell and Jackie Trebilcock, who has spent close to a decade building The NY Fashion Tech lab.

"With the N4XT Experiences team behind us, we believe LAFW is poised to become a major global fashion week, as Los Angeles continues its evolution into a fashion powerhouse," says Arthur Chipman, Executive Producer of LAFW.

"Building on the phenomenal pioneering work Arthur has done in creating LAFW in its current form, N4XT Experiences is excited to dramatically accelerate growth by introducing new sponsors, designers and celebrities to the experience. Most importantly, we are committed to making LAFW a force for advancing awareness and solutions to the critical issue of sustainability in fashion production, design and technology," says Imad Izemrane, President of LAFW, and co-founder of N4XT Experiences and Spring Place.

"LA is the epicenter of entertainment in the world. With the convergence of fashion, entertainment and celebrity, LAFW is perfectly positioned to emerge as a fashion week with global prominence," says Ciarra Pardo, co-founder of N4XT Experiences, and former Chief Creative Officer of Fenty.

LAFW Fall/Winter Season kicks off in April at the Petersen Automotive Museum, one of the world's premier car museums, and at Spring Place Beverly Hills, the preeminent collaborative workspace and social hub serving the creative communities of LA and New York.

N4XT Experiences is a collective of entrepreneurs who have created and managed global successes in fashion & beauty (Fenty), industry hubs and venues (Spring Place), live events (Savage Fenty, Broadway, esports), game publishing (Dark Age of Camelot), television (Holland's Next Top Model), top films (Sling Blade, You Can Count on Me, and Max Payne) and finance (Goldman Sachs, Blackstone, GSC Group). Contact N4XT Experiences at [email protected] .

To follow all the updates from LAFW as the new season approaches, please visit www.lafw.net or email [email protected] for more info.

Media Contact:

Jumi Aluko

[email protected]

443-718-0494

SOURCE LA Fashion Week