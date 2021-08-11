N95 Respirators Market: 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., and Cambridge Mask Co. Will Retain Dominant Positions in Vendor Landscape|Technavio

Download Free Sample Now!

The COVID-19 impact report on the N95 respirators market offers pre as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Retrieve Actionable Data Points to Make Critical Business Decisions

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three N95 Respirators Market Participants:

3M Co.

The company offers a line of NIOSH approved products such as Particulate Respirator 8210, N95 160 EA/Case that provides at least 95 percent filtration efficiency against certain non-oil-based particles.

Ansell Ltd.

The company offers a range of NIOSH N95 approved products such as GAMMEX N95 Respirator and Surgical Mask, that filters to 0.1 microns and protects from the harmful effects of surgical smoke.

Cambridge Mask Co.

The company offers a line of products such as N95 BASIC MASK in black colour with lab tested filtration technology filters over 95% of pollution, gases, and bacteria and viruses up to 90 hours of use.

N95 Respirators Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

N95 respirators market is segmented as below:

Type

Respirators Without Exhalation Valve



Respirators With Exhalation Valve

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The N95 respirators market is driven by significant demand for N95 respirators during pandemic outbreaks, favorable government policies and recommendations, and growing demand for N95 respirators among industrial workers. In addition, other factors such as growing advances in N95 respirators, increasing sales of N95 respirators through online platforms, and vendors boosting production capacity are expected to trigger the N95 respirators market toward witnessing a CAGR of over almost 13% during the forecast period.

