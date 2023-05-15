NA and EMEA POS Software Market to Grow on Account of Increasing Adoption of POS Software by Small & Medium Enterprises and Surge at 12.7% CAGR by 2031 [230-Pages] | Disclosed by Research Dive

The NA and EMEA POS software market is expected to grow primarily due to rising popularity of point-of sale software. Hospitality sub-segment is expected to flourish immensely. The market in the Middle East and Africa region is predicted to grow at a high CAGR by 2031.

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

NA and EMEA POS Software Market Forecast Analysis:

As per the report published by Research Dive, the NA and EMEA POS software market is expected to register a revenue of $21,140.1 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

Segments of the NA and EMEA POS Software Market

The report has divided the market into the following segments:

Application : fixed POS and mobile POS

: fixed POS and mobile POS Fixed POS– Most dominant by 2031

An increasing preference of restaurants and retail shops for fixed POS systems is expected to push this sub-segment in the forecast timeframe.

Most dominant by 2031 An increasing preference of restaurants and retail shops for fixed POS systems is expected to push this sub-segment in the forecast timeframe. Deployment Mode : cloud and on-premises

: cloud and on-premises Cloud– Most lucrative by 2031

The ability of cloud-deployed software to operate remotely with better productivity and flexibility is expected to help the sub-segment grow in the forecast period.

Most lucrative by 2031 The ability of cloud-deployed software to operate remotely with better productivity and flexibility is expected to help the sub-segment grow in the forecast period. End-User : restaurants, retail, hospitality, healthcare, media & entertainment, and others

: restaurants, retail, hospitality, healthcare, media & entertainment, and others Hospitality – Significant growth by 2031

The rapid adoption of point-of-sale software by contemporary hotels, restaurants, & other comparable venues is expected to augment the growth of this sub-segment.

Significant growth by 2031 The rapid adoption of point-of-sale software by contemporary hotels, restaurants, & other comparable venues is expected to augment the growth of this sub-segment. Organization Size : small & medium enterprises and large enterprises

: small & medium enterprises and large enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises – Substantial growth rate by 2031

The growing adoption of cloud-based mobile POS software solutions by small and medium enterprises is expected to push the sub-segment higher.

Substantial growth rate by 2031 The growing adoption of cloud-based mobile POS software solutions by small and medium enterprises is expected to push the sub-segment higher. Region : North America , Europe , Middle East , and Africa

: , , , and Middle East and Africa – Most profitable by 2031

The rise in adoption of POS software and increase in technological advancements are predicted to propel the market in the forecast period.

To get access to the Complete PDF Sample of NA and EMEA POS Software Market Click Here!

Dynamics of the NA and EMEA POS Software Market

The growing popularity of point-of-sale (POS) software in healthcare sector, especially in North America, is expected to make the NA and EMEA POS software market a highly profitable one in the forecast period. Additionally, growing popularity of data analytics in the POS software to manage consumers' purchase history is predicted to propel the market forward. However, according to market analysts, cumbersome process for rectifying technological issues in POS software in case of any breakdowns might become a restraint in the growth of the market.

Ability of POS software to manage payroll in hospitals, track staff performance, track their working hours, and generate scheduled emails for employees is predicted to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Moreover, technological advancements in POS software solutions to boost data analysis, increase mobility, improve flexibility, and provide security are expected to propel the NA and EMEA POS software market forward in the coming period.

COVID-19 Impact on the NA and EMEA POS Software Market

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the routine lifestyle of people across the globe and the subsequent lockdowns adversely impacted the industrial processes across all sectors. The NA and EMEA POS software market, however, was positively impacted due to the pandemic. The increasing preference for contactless delivery of goods and services along with cashless transactions led to an increase in demand for point-of-sale software. This growth in demand helped the market grow during the pandemic period

Check out COVID-19 Impact on NA and EMEA POS Software Market. Connect with an Expert Analyst or Schedule a call

Key Players of the NA and EMEA POS Software Market

The major players of the market include

NCR Corporation

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated

Enactor Limited

GK Software SE

Toshiba Corporation

Enactor Limited

Aptos LLC

Fujitsu

Sitoo

Oracle Corporation

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain market growth.

For instance, in March 2023, Ingenico, a French credit card service company, announced the acquisition of Phos, a phone-based POS software developer. This acquisition is expected to play a huge role in Ingenico's quest to consolidate its lead in the market and establish itself as the leader of the industry.

Request Customization of NA and EMEA POS Software Market Report as per your Definition and Format & Avail of Amazing Discount

What the Report Covers

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

More about NA and EMEA POS Software Market:

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

+1-(917)-444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997523/Research_Dive_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research Dive