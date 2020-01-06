NA and EU Sensor Data Fusion Strategies for ADAS and AD Systems, Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The evolution in autonomy and increase in the adoption of driver assistance systems have generated a need to sense and perceive the surrounding environment of a vehicle entirely and accurately. The fusion of forward-looking sensor data has given OEMs and Tier-I suppliers opportunities to offer multiple ADAS applications at low costs, while providing high redundancy and reliability in perceiving vehicle surroundings. The use of multiple sensors and sensor data fusion and an increase in the number of ADAS applications have elevated the amount of in-vehicle data exchange to a few gigabytes, which is expected to rise further, as the level of vehicle autonomy goes up. This will generate the need to increase the speed of data transfers within the vehicle communication network and the use of high-powered control and processing units, which will, in turn, increase the complexity of the vehicle E/E architecture. The evolution of Connected Autonomous Shared and Electric (CASE) in today's vehicles has urged OEMs to redesign product development ground up. OEMs are developing new vehicle platforms or changing the design of the existing ones, thereby altering the internal wiring and communication protocols to accommodate electric powertrains, connectivity features, and autonomous applications, including the embedded and decision-making software in existing and future vehicles. The study focuses on the sensor data fusion strategies for ADAS and AD systems in the NA and EU regions, with forecasts running up until 2025. The analyst has highlighted the key strategies of sensor data fusion and its influence on the key design elements of E/E architecture and sourcing AD software to achieve L3 and above autonomy. The study discusses the major trends observed in the market and explains the impact scenarios, along with use cases.

