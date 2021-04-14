NAA-B Radio Announces "New Music Monday Showcase"

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 19, NAA-B Radio will be hosting "New Music Monday Showcase'. The show is designed to introduce millions of listeners across the world to hot new and undiscovered artists. NAA-B Radio welcomes artists, producers, and record labels to take advantage of this opportunity to build the careers of hot new talent. The showcase begins on April 19th and will run every Monday' from 11am to 12pm PST on naabradio.com, Apple Car Play, & Alexa. Listeners can also tune in by downloading the NAA-B Radio app from the App Store or Google Play.

NAA-B Radio stream live on YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and Instagram hosted by Alex Gresham (DJ Orphin), DJ Daxter, and DJ Sketch. All new music played on NAA-B Radio is reported to BMI, ASCAP, Soundexchange, & Sesac.

To register for the New Music Monday Showcase, artists, producers, and record labels must send their music to [email protected]. NAA-B Radio's staff members will contact you to help complete your registration and scheduling. The required registration fees are listed below and allow 1 song to be played for individuals, 2 songs for producers, & 10 songs for record labels.

Registration Fee:

$75.00 Artist (1 Song)

Artist (1 Song) $125.00 Producers (Up-to 2 Songs)

Producers (Up-to 2 Songs) $250.00 Record Labels (Up-to 10 Songs)

Record Labels (Up-to 10 Songs) Promotional Plans Available Upon Request

Benefits of showcasing music on NAA B-Radio:

Songs played on New Music Monday Showcase will be heard by fans around the world. NAA-B Radio has 15 radio stations streaming live and millions of daily listeners around the world. NAA-B Radio covers songs from all genres including Hip Hop, R&B, K-Pop, EDM, Gospel, Jazz, Country, Rock, Latin, POP, SOUL and more. NAA-B Radio is currently negotiating with several Radio Stations to stream New Music Monday Showcase on their stations to increase buzz and hype.

Undiscovered talent can use this opportunity to be heard by invited DJs, record labels, record producers, A&R Staff, and artist management companies and booking agencies.

DJs, Program Directors, Artist Mgmt, and Booking Agencies who would like to attend New Music Monday Showcase can contact NAA-B Radio's CM/Program Director at 800-762-9001 Ext 7 Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

