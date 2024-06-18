NAA, HUD Proudly Partner on National Roadshow

PDAS Richard Monocchio to meet with rental housing leaders, discuss industry challenges and successes with Section 8 HCV program

ARLINGTON, Va., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Apartment Association (NAA) is honored to collaborate with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public and Indian Housing Richard Monocchio on an innovative roadshow that brings together housing providers, HUD officials and local public housing authorities to discuss the critical Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program. The tour will, in part, celebrate 50 years of the Housing and Community Development Act and creation of the Section 8 HCV program, while also exploring mutually beneficial ways that the program can be revitalized and improved.

This collaborative roadshow gives HUD direct access to active housing providers and an opportunity to hear, in real time, the operational realities of the HCV program. NAA and our 97,000 members recognize the critical importance of the HCV program and have a shared interest with HUD in improving and expanding the program.

"NAA is thrilled and humbled to help convene these critical meetings – our members have the lived experience of providing housing to 40 million Americans and are eager to share these important operational insights," said Bob Pinnegar, NAA President and CEO. "We thank PDAS Monocchio for his willingness to not only hear from housing providers themselves, but to work together to help tackle affordability challenges. Today we celebrate 50 years of the Housing and Community Development Act and look forward to another 50 years of stronger and better housing opportunities."

"The Biden Administration has made historic investments in the Housing Choice Voucher program and expanded rental assistance to individuals and families in need of a safe, stable home," said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Richard J. Monocchio. "To ensure the voucher program is as strong and accessible as possible, it is critical for HUD and housing authorities to work with private and nonprofit housing providers. These partnerships at the local level ensure people can move to and live in communities of their choosing in high-quality homes, and HUD is pleased to work with NAA and its members to strengthen those partnerships nationwide."

PDAS Monocchio is kicking off the tour in Philadelphia at NAA's Apartmentalize, the rental housing industry's premiere conference, where he will speak with NAA's volunteer leaders followed by a property tour at Francis House of Peace, a local affordable housing community. In addition to Philadelphia, PDAS Monocchio will visit: Boston; Charlotte, N.C.; Cleveland; El Paso, Texas; Las Cruces, N.M.; and Tampa Bay, Fla.

