NAA, NMHC Testify Before Congress on Housing Affordability Solutions

News provided by

National Apartment Association

07 Dec, 2023, 10:21 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Apartment Association (NAA) and National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) yesterday testified before the House Financial Services Committee, Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance for their hearing titled "Housing Affordability: Governmental Barriers and Market-based Solutions."

Arianna Royster, president of Borger Residential, testified on behalf of the 100,000 combined members of NAA and NMHC to support sustainable policy solutions that improve housing affordability and protect the nation's rental housing infrastructure for future generations of renters. At the same time, we should reject well-intended but misguided efforts to regulate rents that will increase the cost of rental housing and limit renter choice.

"NAA and NMHC are committed to working together with federal policymakers to support consumers by providing quality housing that American renters rely on," Royster said in her written testimony. "To sustainably address the nation's housing affordability challenge, policymakers should prioritize long-term solutions that will increase the supply of affordable rental housing. At the same, we must also ensure that there is adequate, effective rental assistance for struggling families in the short term."

Throughout the testimony, Royster outlined opportunities to revitalize the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Housing Choice Voucher Program in the short term and remove barriers to apartment development long-term. Both solutions have been long supported by NAA and NMHC, and bipartisan and bicameral legislation to accomplish both of these have already been introduced in Congress this term.

"Without a doubt, responsibly addressing the nation's housing affordability crisis is one of the most pressing policy challenges of our time," said NAA President and CEO Bob Pinnegar. "NAA is thankful for Arianna's testimony today and looks forward to continuing to lead the way on real, sustainable solutions that improve housing access for American renters and that strengthen our rental housing stock for the future."

"It is critical that policymakers in both parties and at all levels of government understand the costs associated with the nation's ongoing housing affordability challenges," said NMHC President Sharon Wilson Géno. "We must act with urgency to implement policy solutions that expand supply and broaden housing opportunity while at the same time, rejecting proposals, such as rent control, that have proven to hurt renters. It is clear that there is broad agreement between rental housing providers, renters and other housing stakeholders on what are effective solutions. Now we need to act."

For more than 26 years, the National Apartment Association (NAA) and the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) have partnered on behalf of America's apartment industry. Drawing on the knowledge and policy expertise of staff in Washington, D.C., as well as the advocacy power of 141 NAA state and local affiliated associations, NAA and NMHC provide a single voice for developers, owners and operators of multifamily rental housing. One-third of all Americans rent their housing, and 40 million of them live in an apartment home.

SOURCE National Apartment Association

Also from this source

Research Finds 93 Cents of Every Rent Dollar Keep Apartments Running

Research Finds 93 Cents of Every Rent Dollar Keep Apartments Running

Updated research from the National Apartment Association (NAA) reveals that nationally, on average 93 cents of every rent dollar cover essential...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.