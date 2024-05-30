NAA Stands Strong for Rental Housing Providers on the Campaign Trail

ARLINGTON, Va., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Statement from the National Apartment Association (NAA) in response to President Biden's remarks about landlords on the campaign trail:

"Since day one, the rental housing industry has been a faithful and willing partner for this administration. President Biden knows that fair housing laws are a cornerstone of rental housing operations – NAA, our more than 96,000 members and the industry as a whole are built around people, not buildings. Time and time again, NAA has come to the table with real, tangible solutions to address the nation's housing challenges. It's far past time to remove politics from housing and help America's renters."

