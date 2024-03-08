NAA Statement on President Biden's State of the Union Address

ARLINGTON, Va., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Statement from NAA President and CEO Bob Pinnegar in response to President Biden's State of the Union address:

"The National Apartment Association (NAA) and our network of more than 96,000 members strive to be active and valued partners in every community. While we are pleased that housing policy is meaningfully in the spotlight for the first time in generations, the President's misguided blame only serves to further divide us instead of solving the problems at hand: a critical shortage of housing supply and soaring costs across the board. NAA has long been ready to partner with policymakers to pursue substantive solutions; now more than ever, rental housing providers and renters across the country need policies not finger pointing."

The National Apartment Association (NAA) serves as the leading voice and preeminent resource through advocacy, education, and collaboration on behalf of the rental housing industry. As a federation of 141 state, local and global affiliates, NAA encompasses over 96,000 members representing more than 12 million apartment homes globally. NAA believes that rental housing is a valuable partner in every community that emphasizes integrity, accountability, collaboration, community responsibility, inclusivity and innovation. To learn more, visit www.naahq.org.

