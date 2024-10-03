NAACP Debuts Transformative New #KeepAdvancing Campaign, Sparking A Movement & Announcing Evolution For The Association

#KeepAdvancing Engages Allies on Social Media With Black Square Renaissance

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The NAACP, the largest civil rights organization, proudly announces the launch of its transformative new #KeepAdvancing campaign; a modernized, refreshed approach to civic engagement that encourages audiences across all backgrounds to join in the fight for social justice and Black equity. This historic moment marks the next iteration of an evolution for the NAACP as a legacy brand, expanding its relevance to today's evolving cultural landscape, and reignites the spark behind an inspired movement for society.

"I'm honored and excited to be leading the NAACP into its next era," said Derrick Johnson President & CEO of the NAACP. "Our organization has stood for advancement since its inception in 1909, and to stay at the forefront of the fight we must widen the margin of inclusivity and invite all to participate in progress because advancement is a right that benefits everyone. Association initiatives such as the $20M voter mobilization investment and our latest venture with CBS Studios, "Beyond the Gates" a Black-led daytime soap opera, are present-day examples of the #KeepAdvancing momentum in action - and this is only the beginning."

At its core, #KeepAdvancing draws momentum from the power of Blackout Tuesday – the collective protest against systemic racism that radically silenced social media on June 2, 2020. In 2024, the NAACP is picking back up the torch, calling for action, and empowering allies to uphold and renew their commitment to social justice and the improvement of Black lives in a real, tangible way.

"This new campaign is unlike any other the NAACP has ever launched before," said Aba Blankson, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of the NAACP. "Every element and decision made to bring this campaign to life, from research and ideation all the way down to execution, is a conscious articulation of our evolution. As a marketing professional, I'll call it like it is – adapt or be left behind."

Rooted in a new thought-provoking visual concepted by Edelman, produced by Eleanor and directed by Candice Vernon, "Let's #KeepAdvancing" unpacks relatable life experiences through the lens of an Instagram feed in a surprising way. The NAACP's campaign uniquely syncs with culture and invites audiences back into the empowered fight for us all. Engaging Eleanor, the first and only Black woman-owned production company in the U.S. and the U.K., was an intentional choice made by the NAACP with its innovative identity mirroring the #KeepAdvancing campaign's spirit.



"At Eleanor, we believe in the power of storytelling to inspire meaningful change. The #KeepAdvancing campaign aligns with our commitment to pushing creative boundaries and amplifying voices that resonate across cultures and generations," said Sophie Gold, President of Eleanor.

By shining a light on the future and re-opening the door for conversation, the Association reminds every kind of ally that there's still more work to be done.

The #KeepAdvancing campaign will also include the Association's first-ever broadcast television commercials, set to launch later this year. Through these television ads, NAACP seeks to recruit champions for change and drive bigger, better, lasting impacts for all Americans.

Take action with the NAACP now and #KeepAdvancing – engage with the new campaign on Instagram, TikTok or X (formerly known as Twitter) @naacp . Click the link in bio and visit www.naacp.org/keepadvancing to donate, become a member of the Association or learn more.

