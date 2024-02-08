NaaS stocks jumped 70% in last two weeks. What happened?

News provided by

NaaS Technology Inc.

08 Feb, 2024, 09:24 ET

BEIJING, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, NaaS (NASDAQ: NAAS) staged a huge bullish run in the NASDAQ market, with its stock price soaring by nearly 70% in just two weeks. As of the closing on February 7, its stock price reached $1.81 per share, 70% above its previous low. Underpinning the sudden rise was good news about the company's operation performance and future growth potential.  

On February 8, 2024, NaaS announced that its charging network services achieved Net Take Rate (NTR，transaction-side gross profit) for the first time for January 2024. In the meantime, the company estimates that its revenue for the full year of 2023 to be in the range of RMB 310 million to RMB 330 million, 3.3 - 3.5 times that of 2022. Such a leap forward is attributed to the rapid expansion of its charging services and improved operational efficiency, especially the integration of online and offline resources. The charging volume increased by over 55% in Q4 of 2023, and 49% in January 2024, respectively.

In addition, NaaS has also attracted the attention and continuous investment from at least five internationally renowned investment institutions, including ELEC, an ETF managed by Envestnet; CCSO, an actively-managed climate change solutions ETF; and Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) under Invesco. The latest data shows that, as of the end of January, the number of institutional investors has increased to 28, more than doubling since the company's listing.  

NaaS has continued to be recognized by multiple domestic and foreign index institutions and was included in the WilderHill Clean Energy Index and the Solactive Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Index and other indexes by index companies such as China Securities Index Co., Ltd., Wind and BITA. Such recognition has further enhanced the company's position and reputation in the market.  

In terms of overall profitability, NaaS' parent company, NewLink, announces that its refined oil business has become profitable. The positive financial condition, coupled with the continuous growth of the company's revenue and profitability, has laid a solid foundation for the steady rise of NaaS' stock price. With its continuous breakthroughs in the clean energy and solidification of market position, NaaS demonstrates enormous potential for long-term growth.

For media enquiries, please contact: Sabrina Wang, Email:  [email protected]

SOURCE NaaS Technology Inc.

Also from this source

NaaS Technology Inc. Announces Positive NTR for January 2024 and Updates Revenue Guidance for Full Year 2023

NaaS Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: NAAS) ("NaaS" or the "Company"), the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China, today provided an update...

NaaS Technology Achieves a S&P ESG Rating 98% Higher Than Its Global Peers

Recently, S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment released the latest annual corporate ESG ratings. NaaS Technology (NASDAQ: NAAS), which...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.