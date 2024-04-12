NaaS Technology Commits to Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment by Signing WEPs

BEIJING, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) , the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China, recently announced its new status as a global member of the United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs). The company pledges to advance gender equality and women's empowerment, supporting global sustainable development goals through its practical actions.

Zhai Yobo, General Manager of Carbon Neutrality at NaaS, stated that as part of the company's sustainable development strategy, NaaS is always dedicated to fostering a diverse and inclusive working environment. It aims to provide female employees with equal work opportunities and sufficient space for career growth. By signing the WEPs, NaaS commits to the seven principles set forth by the initiative, which focus on empowering women in the workplace, marketplace, and community. This commitment ensures that women can fully utilize their talents, skills, experiences, and energies.

The WEPs, a collaborative effort between the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and UN Women, encompass seven key principles. These include establishing high-level corporate leadership for gender equality; treating all women and men fairly at work – respecting and supporting human rights and nondiscrimination; ensuring the health, safety and well-being of all women and men workers; promoting education, training and professional development for women, implementing enterprise development, supply chain and marketing practices that empower women; promoting equality through community initiatives and advocacy; and measuring and publicly reporting on progress to achieve gender equality.

NaaS' joining WEPs reflects its support for the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its proactive approach to the global sustainable development goal of gender equality. At present, the company has formulated a sustainable development strategy and actively practices the ESG concept. With green sources, stations and uses, NaaS facilitates green and low-carbon operations across all aspects of its charging service. It has set a target to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations by 2028. In 2023, NaaS reported an annual carbon reduction of 3.1523 million tons, marking a 70.6% increase from the 1.8477 million tons in 2022.

In China, WEPs membership includes Lenovo Group, Alibaba, Envision Energy, JinkoSolar, and other companies. NaaS's membership broadens the WEPs' influence in China, and the company is eager to collaborate with its peers to reach the sustainable development goal of gender equality.

Previously, NaaS officially joined the "Forward Faster" of the UNGC, committing to actively investing corporate resources in climate action and gender equality, and accelerating the achievement of sustainable development goals. By engaging with international organizations and initiatives, NaaS has demonstrated its leadership and sense of responsibility in global sustainable development.

Contact: Sabrina Wang, [email protected]

SOURCE NaaS Technology Inc.