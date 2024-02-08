NaaS Technology Inc. Announces Positive NTR for January 2024 and Updates Revenue Guidance for Full Year 2023

BEIJING, Feb.8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NaaS Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: NAAS) ("NaaS" or the "Company"), the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China, today provided an update on its recent business developments and announced its revised revenue guidance for the financial year ended December 31, 2023.

Focusing on improving operational efficiency, the Company has achieved a positive net take rate (NTR, transaction-side gross margin) while maintaining a 49% year-over-year growth in charging volume for its connectivity business during the month of January 2024. This achievement is built on the momentum of the continuous expansion of its charging service, with charging volume in the fourth quarter of 2023 increasing by over 55% as compared to the same period in 2022.

The Company currently expects its revenue for the full year of 2023 to be in the range of RMB310 million (US$44 million) to RMB330 million (US$46 million), representing a year-over-year growth of 234% to 256%, respectively. The foregoing is the current and preliminary view of the Company's management and is subject to changes and uncertainties.

NaaS Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: NAAS) is the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China. The Company is a subsidiary of NewLink Technology Limited, a leading energy digitalization group in China. The Company provides one-stop solutions to energy asset owners comprising charging services, energy solutions and new initiatives, supporting every stage of energy asset's lifecycle and facilitating energy transition. As of September 30, 2023, NaaS had connected 767,611 chargers covering 73,710 charging stations, representing 41.6% and 50.0% of China's public charging market share respectively.

