NaaS Technology Inc. Announces US$30 Million Private Placement of Convertible Note

News provided by

NaaS Technology Inc.

29 Jun, 2023, 23:50 ET

BEIJING, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NaaS Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: NAAS) ("NaaS" or the "Company"), the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China, today announced that it entered into a convertible note purchase agreement with LMR Partners Limited (the "Investor" or "LMR"), a global multi-strategy investment fund, pursuant to which the Investor will purchase from the Company a convertible note with a principal amount of US$30 million, convertible into American depositary shares ("ADSs") representing the Company's ordinary shares. Concurrently, the Company and the Investor entered into a derivative arrangement with respect to the ADSs.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and the closing is expected to take place in the near future. The convertible note has a 363-day term and interest will be payable on a quarterly basis. Subject to certain conditions, the Investor may purchase from the Company an additional convertible note with a principal amount of US$25 million and with substantially similar terms.

"We are excited to welcome LMR as our new investor and are grateful for their endorsement of our efforts to propel the electrification of China's transportation industry," said Mr. Alex Wu, NaaS' president and chief financial officer.

The issuance of the securities is exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and is made in reliance on, and in compliance with, Regulation S under the Securities Act.

About NaaS Technology Inc.

NaaS Technology Inc. is the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China. The Company is a subsidiary of Newlinks Technology Limited, a leading energy digitalization group in China. The Company provides one-stop EV charging solutions to charging stations comprising online EV charging, offline EV charging and innovative and other solutions, supporting every stage of the station lifecycle. As of March 31, 2023, NaaS had connected over 575,000 chargers covering 55,000 charging stations, representing 40% and 49% of China's public charging market share respectively. On June 13, 2022, the American depositary shares of the Company started trading on Nasdaq under the stock code NAAS.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates" and similar statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: NaaS' goals and strategies; its future business development, financial conditions and results of operations; its ability to continuously develop new technology, services and products and keep up with changes in the industries in which it operates; growth of China's EV charging industry and EV charging service industry and NaaS' future business development; demand for and market acceptance of NaaS' products and services; NaaS' ability to protect and enforce its intellectual property rights; NaaS' ability to attract and retain qualified executives and personnel; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of government and other measures taken in relation thereto; U.S.-China trade war and its effect on NaaS' operation, fluctuations of the RMB exchange rate, and NaaS' ability to obtain adequate financing for its planned capital expenditure requirements; NaaS' relationships with end-users, customers, suppliers and other business partners; competition in the industry; relevant government policies and regulations related to the industry; and fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and globally. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NaaS' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations
NaaS Technology Inc.
E-mail: [email protected] 

Media inquiries:
E-mail: [email protected] 

SOURCE NaaS Technology Inc.

Also from this source

NaaS Technology Inc. Releases its 2022 ESG Report

NaaS Technology Inc. Announces Board Change

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.