NaaS Technology Inc. Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

BEIJING, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NaaS Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: NaaS) ("NaaS" or the "Company"), the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China, today announced that Mr. Alex Wu, President, Chief Financial Officer and Director of the Company, resigned from the Company for personal reasons, effective August 9, 2024. The Company has appointed Mr. Steven Sim to succeed Mr. Wu as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 12, 2024. Mr. Wu will continue to serve in an advisory role until November 8, 2024, to ensure an orderly and effective transition.

"I want to thank Alex for his many contributions to NaaS. We are grateful for the counsel and leadership he has provided, and we wish him continued success in his future endeavors," said Ms. Yang Wang. "I would also like to welcome Steven to our executive team. I am confident that his expertise will play a vital role in driving growth at NaaS."

Born and raised in Singapore, Mr. Sim holds an MBA from INSEAD, which is ranked second globally in Business and Management by QS World University Rankings. Mr. Sim has over 20 years of combined work experience in Singapore, London, and mainland China and is well-versed in domestic and international capital markets. He possesses a dual perspective from both financial institutions and corporations, having worked at three of the Big Four accounting firms, including Deloitte, KPMG, and Ernst & Young. He has also served as the Vice President of Finance at Sohu (NASDAQ: SOHU) and the Chief Financial Officer at Pintec Group (NASDAQ: PT), where he led Pintec Group's complete process from pre-IPO financing to IPO and internationalization over five years.

