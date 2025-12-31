NaaS Technology Inc. Completes 21,000-Ton Carbon-Inclusive Credit Transaction with Strategic Partner Kuaidian, Advancing Monetization in Green Mobility

BEIJING, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NaaS Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: NAAS) ("NaaS" or the "Company"), the first U.S.-listed EV charging service company in China, today announced that, in collaboration with its strategic partner Kuaidian, it has successfully completed a 21,000-ton carbon-inclusive credit transaction related to electric vehicle (EV) charging scenarios in Wuhan. This achievement builds on the Company's inaugural carbon credit transaction in January 2025, marking a significant breakthrough in the implementation of carbon-inclusion mechanisms within the green transportation sector at a regional level.

In this project, NaaS leveraged its self-developed carbon asset trading platform to precisely identify demand from carbon credit purchasers and provided end-to-end solutions covering carbon asset development, digital ledger management, certification application, transaction matchmaking, and settlement execution. Building on its nationwide charging network, AI capabilities, and carbon-inclusive service expertise, NaaS has established an end-to-end carbon asset management solution from carbon asset planning and digital asset management to closed-loop transaction execution. This achievement provides a scalable and replicable model for the large-scale commercialization of carbon assets within the EV charging sector, while also creating a practical pathway for broader public participation in carbon neutrality initiatives.

The transaction comes against the backdrop of China's steady advancement toward its "Dual Carbon" goals. Green mobility is a core area of emission reduction, and the EV charging market continues to reduce significant carbon emissions. As of the end of June 2025, China's new energy vehicle ownership surpassed 36 million, providing a solid foundation for promoting carbon-inclusion within the charging sector. This growing ecosystem has positioned EV charging as a key application scenario that combines scale advantages with broad public participation.

Yubo Zhai, General Manager of Sustainability at NaaS, stated, "China's electric vehicle charging market is expected to generate carbon assets on the scale of hundreds of thousands of tons in the coming years. NaaS is committed to strengthening our capabilities in green transportation carbon-inclusion. We will continue to optimize our carbon accounting models and digital platforms, and expand trading scenarios and partnership channels to support broader industry participation in the standardized development and efficient management of carbon assets."

About NaaS Technology Inc.

NaaS Technology Inc. is the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China. The Company is a subsidiary of Newlinks Technology Limited, a leading energy digitalization group in China. The Company is one of the leading providers of new energy asset operation services. The Company utilizes advanced technology to intelligently match charging supply with demand, offering electric vehicle users a seamless, efficient, and smart charging experience. Furthermore, NaaS empowers charging stations and charging station operators to optimize their operations, driving greater efficiency and enhancing profitability.

