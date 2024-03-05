NaaS Technology Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in March 2024

BEIJING, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NaaS Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: NAAS) ("NaaS" or the "Company"), the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in March:

36th Annual ROTH Conference

March 17-19, 2024

Dana Point, California





Jefferies Asia Forum 2024

March 21, 2024

Hong Kong

About NaaS Technology Inc.

NaaS Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: NAAS) is the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China. The Company is a subsidiary of NewLink Technology Limited, a leading energy digitalization group in China. The Company provides one-stop solutions to energy asset owners comprising charging services, energy solutions and new initiatives, supporting every stage of energy asset's lifecycle and facilitating energy transition. As of September 30, 2023, NaaS had connected 767,611 chargers covering 73,710 charging stations, representing 41.6% and 50.0% of China's public charging market share respectively.

