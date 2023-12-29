NaaS Technology Included in Multiple Renowned Indexes

BEIJING, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NaaS Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: NAAS) ("NaaS" or the "Company"), the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China, today announced that it has recently been listed in several indexes, including the BITA iClima Distributed Decentralized and Digital Renewable Energy Index, CSI China Mainland Enterprises Global Composite Index, CSI China Mainland Enterprises Global Industrials Composite Index, CSI Overseas China Five-Year Plan Index, CSI Overseas China Urbanization Index and Wind China Capital 100 Index.

The BITA iClima Distributed Decentralized and Digital Renewable Energy Index was created in September 2022, and seeks to track global companies with exposure to innovative development surrounding renewable energy. The index selects companies primarily based on sustainability and environment protection. It now has 47 constituents including ABB, Siemens, BYD and Schneider Electric.

The index is co-launched by BITA and iClima Earth. BITA offers enterprise-grade infrastructure, indexes, and data solutions. iClima is a fintech company focused on decarbonization trends.

China Securities Index (CSI) is an index provider jointly funded by the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. It now manages over 6,000 indexes.

CSI China Mainland Enterprises Global Composite Index selects companies from mainland China listed in overseas exchange markets. CSI China Mainland Enterprises Global Industrials Composite Index reflects performance of local Chinese companies in industrial areas. CSI Overseas China Five-Year Plan Index and CSI Overseas China Urbanization Index include companies that benefit from China's Five-year Plan and urbanization trends.

Additionally, Wind China Capital 100 Index, administrated by the Chinese financial information service company WIND, selects top 100 Chinese companies listed in US in terms of turnover rate and market capitalization.

Previously, NaaS was also included in Solactive Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Index and WilderHill Clean Energy Index, stating a global recognition of its fast-growing brand influence and industrial value.

About NaaS Technology Inc.

NaaS Technology Inc. is the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China. The Company is a subsidiary of Newlinks Technology Limited, a leading energy digitalization group in China. The Company provides one-stop EV charging solutions to charging stations comprising online EV charging, offline EV charging and innovative and other solutions, supporting every stage of the station lifecycle. As of September 30, 2023, NaaS had connected 767,611 chargers covering 73,710 charging stations, representing 41.6% and 50.0% of China's public charging market share respectively.

