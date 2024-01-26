NaaS Technology Included in the Investment Portfolio of Carbon Collective Climate Change Solutions ETF (CCSO.O)

News provided by

NaaS Technology Inc.

26 Jan, 2024, 06:45 ET

BEIJING, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NaaS Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: NAAS) ("NaaS" or the "Company"), the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China, today announced that it has been included in the most recent investment portfolio of the Carbon Collective Climate Change Solutions ETF (CCSO.O). This is the first time for NaaS to be held by an actively managed ETF.

Headquartered in San Francisco, the Carbon Collective is an online investment company that concentrates on climate change-related investment.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF, launched by Carbon Collective, is a diversified, US-focused all-cap fund that heavily invests in companies in green utility, waste management, biofuel, carbon capture and sequestration, water utilities, and plant-based diet areas.

As of January 24, 2024, the ETF claimed net assets of approximately $22 million, with 1.2 million shares outstanding. There are 218 underlying stocks in the ETF's portfolio, of which the top holdings are Waste Management Inc. (WM.US), Waste Connections (WCN.US), Nucor Corporation (NUE.US), Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO.US), and Carrier Global Corporation (CARR.US). Electric vehicle (EV) companies such as Tesla (TSLA.US), Li Auto (LI.US), NIO (NIO.US), and XPeng (XPEV.US) are also included.

In addition to the Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF, NaaS is also held by the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW.P) and the HANetf Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure UCITS ETF (ELEC.L), both of which are well-recognized funds focusing on environmental issues.

In the meantime, NaaS has been listed in multiple renowned indexes from the world's leading indexing companies, such as Solactive, BITA, and China Securities Index, which signals NaaS' global recognition.

About NaaS Technology Inc.

NaaS Technology Inc. is the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China. The Company is a subsidiary of Newlinks Technology Limited, a leading energy digitalization group in China. The Company provides one-stop EV charging solutions to charging stations comprising online EV charging, offline EV charging and innovative and other solutions, supporting every stage of the station lifecycle. As of September 30, 2023, NaaS had connected 767,611 chargers covering 73,710 charging stations, representing 41.6% and 50.0% of China's public charging market share respectively.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations
NaaS Technology Inc.
E-mail: [email protected]
Media inquiries:
E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE NaaS Technology Inc.

