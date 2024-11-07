NaaS Technology Launches Zhejiang Province Charging Infrastructure Governance Platform

BEIJING, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NaaS Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: NAAS) ("NaaS" or the "Company"), the first U.S.-listed EV charging service company in China, today announced its successful deployment of the "Zhejiang Province Charging Infrastructure Governance and Supervision Service Platform" (the 'Platform'). Launched in collaboration with the Energy Bureau of Zhejiang Province, this initiative represents a strategic expansion of the Company's footprint in digital infrastructure solutions for EV charging services.

NaaS was awarded the contract to lead the project in December 2023 following a competitive bidding process. Leveraging government cloud resources and data integration from the Development and Reform Commission, the Platform integrates NaaS's proprietary NEF (NaaS Energy Fintech) system to address critical charging infrastructure needs, including optimizing the layout, enhancing service uniformity, and enforcing operational standards across the province. The Platform not only streamlines the governance of existing facilities but also guides the strategic deployment of new charging sites to ensure comprehensive coverage and accessibility.

Ms. Yang Wang, Chief Executive Officer of NaaS, commented, "The operational launch of the Zhejiang Province Charging Infrastructure Governance and Supervision Service Platform marks a significant milestone in our strategic initiatives. Zhejiang Province leads the country in new energy vehicle ownership and number of public charging piles. Powered by NaaS's digital and AI capabilities, this Platform not only enhances the efficiency of charging infrastructure but also sets a benchmark for regulatory governance in the industry nationwide. We are proud to lead this transformative project, supporting the provincial government's goals of accelerating new energy vehicle adoption and advancing sustainable transportation solutions."

Mr. Steven Sim, Chief Financial Officer of NaaS, commented, "Deploying the Platform marks a pivotal step in advancing the operational and financial performance of our EV charging infrastructure in Zhejiang Province. This initiative not only enhances our footprint in the region but also leverages our proprietary NEF system to potentially unlock new monetization opportunities. The successful rollout in Zhejiang serves as a model for potential expansion into other markets, demonstrating our capability to deliver scalable and financially viable technology solutions."

Additionally, with the support of artificial intelligence, digital analytics, and other technological capabilities, the Company continues to improve operational efficiency while significantly reducing operating expenses. In the second quarter of 2024, the Company's marketing expenses accounted for 57% of revenue, compared with 177% in the second quarter of 2023. During the same period, the Company's cumulative registered users increased by over 60%, cumulative transaction users increased by over 90%, and user activity reached a record high. As NaaS continues to invest in technology research and development and deepens its data analysis and insight capabilities, the Company expects to achieve lower customer acquisition costs, higher user engagement, and business efficiency gains.

About NaaS Technology Inc.

NaaS Technology Inc. is the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China. The Company is a subsidiary of Newlinks Technology Limited, a leading energy digitalization group in China. The Company provides one-stop solutions to energy asset owners comprising charging services, energy solutions and new initiatives, supporting every stage of energy assets' lifecycle and facilitating energy transition.

