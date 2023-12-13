NaaS Technology Listed in Solactive Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Index

BEIJING, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lately, Solactive, a famous Germany-based innovation-driven index provider, announced to have included NaaS Technology (NASDAQ: NAAS), the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China, into Solactive Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Index since December 1st, 2023. It comes after NaaS' inclusion into WilderHill Clean Energy Index and NASDAQ Golden Dragon China Index.

Solactive Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Index was launched by Solactive in January 2022. Delivering standardized and customized climate index solutions that track movements of stocks and fixed incomes, the company, a winner of "Most Innovative ESG Index Provider", has built up rich experience and strengths of innovation with over 1,000 ESG indices.

Solactive Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Index is reportedly composed of 20 listed companies engaged in EV charging infrastructure, precisely battery charging equipment manufacturing, charging service, etc. Among Index Components are both established industry giants such as GM.US and BP.US, and EV leaders, TESLA.US and NIO.US, to name a few.

The index selects constituents based on market capitalization, liquidity, exposure to EV charging infrastructure, conformity to UN Global Compact principles and ESG performance.

And it should also be noted that Solactive's partner HANetf won the award for "Most Innovative ESG ETF", for launch of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure ETF, which tracks this index.

Going public on NASDAQ since June 13, 2022, NaaS provides one-stop industry chain service package from charging station siting consultation, software/hardware procurement, EPC, operation & maintenance, energy storage, PV, to automatic charging robots. As of September 30, 2023, NaaS has connected 73,000 charging stations and 767,000 chargers, with its charging volume representing 21.8% of the public charging volume in China.

Held up as a model EV charging service provider in China, NaaS is promoting high-efficiency development of the industry. And by speeding up globalization, it serves to enhance stability and efficiency of global transport energy network and eventually realize the vision - "Empower the World with Green Energy".

