NaaS Technology Partners with Leading Charging Station Operator in Fujian Province

BEIJING, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NaaS Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: NAAS) ("NaaS" or the "Company"), the first U.S.-listed EV charging service company in China, today announced a strategic partnership with a leading regional charging station operator in Fujian Province. This collaboration will integrate over 100 charging stations and 1,600+ DC fast chargers into NaaS's strategic partner Kuaidian's charging service network, broadening NaaS's presence in major cities such as Xiamen and Fuzhou and extending the Company's regional coverage to smaller cities including Ningde, Longyan, Sanming, and Putian.

The partnership will focus on charging facility interconnectivity, targeted traffic guidance, and seamless payments, enhancing the availability and convenience of charging services in the region. As of August 2024, Fujian had over 700,000 NEVs and more than 105,000 public charging piles, with Xiamen and Fuzhou experiencing robust growth in NEV penetration. Xiamen's NEV ownership currently exceeds 190,000, representing 10% of total vehicle ownership, surpassing the national average of 7.4%. Meanwhile, monthly NEV sales penetration rates in Xiamen and Fuzhou are approaching 55%, also outpacing the national average.

Ms. Yang Wang, Chief Executive Officer of NaaS, commented, "China's NEV market is growing rapidly, driving increased demand for efficient charging solutions and enhanced infrastructure nationwide. With our wide cross-regional footprint and innovative technology, NaaS is well-positioned to meet these urgent needs. Collaborations like this one will boost the supply of charging stations and enhance digital user acquisition capabilities for operators, creating win-win outcomes for participants all along the industry value chain. Going forward, we will continue enhancing interconnectivity, expanding our supply and demand matching capabilities, and strengthening our partner ecosystem to propel the development of the charging industry in Fujian and beyond."

In addition to the Company's strategic focus on interconnectivity, NaaS continues to holistically enhance the industry's supply and demand ecosystem. In the first half of 2024, NaaS expanded partnerships with prominent NEV brands such as BYD, FAW-Volkswagen, NETA, IM Motors, and JI YUE, integrating its charging services into EV's infotainment systems for a seamless customer experience. NaaS also embedded its charging services into third-party platforms including digital map providers, commercial and passenger vehicle services, and automotive aftermarket service providers, providing comprehensive coverage across various driving scenarios. On the supply side, NaaS leverages its NEF (NaaS Energy Fintech) system, which utilizes AI-driven dynamic pricing based on real-time demand and electricity supply, to improve charging operators' profitability and maximize station revenue. Users can conveniently locate nearby charging stations, view real-time pricing, availability, and other details via the Kuaidian app, and enjoy seamless charging and payment with just one click.

About NaaS Technology Inc.

NaaS Technology Inc. is the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China. The Company is a subsidiary of Newlinks Technology Limited, a leading energy digitalization group in China. The Company provides one-stop solutions to energy asset owners comprising charging services, energy solutions and new initiatives, supporting every stage of energy assets' lifecycle and facilitating energy transition.

