NAB Amplify™ Launches Early Access, Presents New Global Hub for NAB Show® Community

"NAB Amplify was developed using insights and feedback collected from the NAB Show community," said Justine McVaney, National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) senior vice president, Event Planning and Operations. "In response, we are focused on driving engagement as we roll out new features, content and opportunities for meaningful conversations and information sharing."

NAB Amplify is a personalized experience guided by users' interests and community networks. Curated content includes original articles, thought leadership pieces, live events and case studies focused on key trends and innovations. The platform will also serve as a discovery center with the buildout of a comprehensive directory of global brands associated with NAB Show.

Users will also benefit from access to NAB Amplify's Demo Days, March 15–26. Each session features an expert-led product demonstration showcasing real world case studies in the field of news and sports production. Themes include current market solutions in acquisition, transmission, streaming and live video production.

"At its core, NAB Amplify is about connecting people, products and innovation. What makes it unique is our ability to cover the entire content ecosystem—TV, radio, streaming, cinema and more—on a global basis," said NAB Senior Vice President of Business Development Eric Trabb. "We are thrilled to connect our partners to this new interactive experiences that will expand their customer reach and create pathways to new audiences."

About NAB Amplify

Designed by the creators of NAB Show, NAB Amplify is the new digital hub for the media and entertainment community. With curated content, trusted insights and new product launches, NAB Amplify is the year-round destination to connect and interact with the global NAB Show community. Learn more at www.nabamplify.com.

About NAB Show

NAB Show, held October 9–13, 2021, in Las Vegas, is the premier event for content professionals in the media, entertainment and technology ecosystem. It's the ultimate marketplace for those seeking to create superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

