LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Gimbals Technology brand Hohem, is delighted to announce its participation in the NAB Show 2024, taking place in Las Vegas from April 14th to 17th, 2024. Hohem make several groundbreaking products designed to elevate the filmmaking and content creation experience.

NAB Show 2024: Hohem Will Debuts New AI-empowered Gimbal

Attendees of the NAB Show are welcomed to visit Hohem at Booth #C8725 and expect live demonstrations, interactive workshop with professional photography content creator, participant in hohem activities and have a potential to get special gifts. Hohem's team will be on hand to explore how the AI-empowered Gimbal enhance your filmmaking workflow.

Experience Latest AI Technology with Hohem Smartphone Gimbal

Hohem debuting a new and improved smartphone gimbal, powered by the latest advanced AI-Tracking Technology, help to capture Pro-Grade Videography. Visitor are welcomed to preview and experience the latest AI technology with hohem latest smartphone gimbal.

Discover the Magic of AI with Hohem Gimbal

In today's fast-paced world, content creators and filmmaker are constantly seeking for tools that can elevate their craft and streamline with their workflow. With Hohem advanced AI Technology, filmmakers can now unlock a whole new realm of creative possibilities.

Key Product Featured at the Hohem Booth:

Hohem iSteady MT2 Camera Gimbal: Harnessing AI technology for ultra-smooth stabilization and intelligent shooting modes.

Hohem iSteady M6 Smartphone Gimbal: Designed for smartphone users, advanced technology with professional stabilization, capturing smooth and dynamic footage on the go.

Compact and Portable Gimbals: Explore Hohem's range of lightweight gimbal suitable for smartphones, action cameras, tablet.

Whether you're a seasoned filmmaker or an aspiring content creator, the Hohem gimbal with AI is designed to revolutionize your filmmaking experience. Say goodbye to shaky footage and hello to smooth, professional-quality videos with hohem AI-powered gimbal.

With its appearance at 2024 NAB Show, Hohem is continuing to build its growing reputation as a leading gimbal brand. Attendees are welcome to visit Hohem's stand to discover how AI technology work with videography to the next level.

About Hohem:

Hohem is a leading innovator in gimbal technology, specializing in cameras and smartphones, designed to enhance the filmmaking and content creation experience. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Hohem continues to redefine industry standards and inspire creativity worldwide. Its innovation Gimbals has been chosen by customers in over 50 countries.

