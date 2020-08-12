NAB Show New York Presents Ten-Day Virtual Experience for 2020

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 NAB Show New York will transform for this year into a ten-day virtual event offering myriad of opportunities for education, discovery and engagement, October 19 – 29, 2020. Registration will open in early September at NABShowNY.com.

Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), the event will showcase advances in next-generation technology and feature conferences, workshops and exhibits focused on television, film, online video, live events, podcasting, advertising, corporate A/V, production and post.

"We are continuing to evolve the digital event model to better serve the needs of the industry with a more robust platform and enhanced experience for participants," said Executive Vice President of NAB Conventions Chris Brown. "This solution allows us to serve a broader audience with expanded content, collaborative features and a longer, more flexible schedule that optimize opportunities for conducting business, networking and peer-to-peer learning."

Registrants will gain access to premium content available live and on-demand. An exclusive marketplace will feature the industry's leading brands and emerging startup companies. The marketplace will also offer immersive tours, new product demonstrations, authoritative white papers, and live chats with representatives from exhibiting companies.

A mix of established and new programs will highlight the schedule. These include TVNewsCheck's TV2025; the New York State Broadcasters' Association Digital Leadership Academy; Post | Production World Online, produced in partnership with Future Media Conferences; and Media and Entertainment Day, produced by the Media and Entertainment Services Alliance.

Additional NAB virtual events taking place in October include the Radio Show (October 5–9), co-produced by the Radio Advertising Bureau, and NAB's Sales and Management Television Exchange (October 14–15). These signature events, combined with NAB Show New York (October 19–29), offer dynamic content and engagement opportunities all month long to bring the industry together to restart, reengage and refocus.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

Media Contact:

Ann Marie Cumming

202-429-5307

SOURCE National Association of Broadcasters (NAB)

Related Links

http://www.nab.org

