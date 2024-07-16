ARLINGTON, Va., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 40 employees and an 87-year history as an integral player in the beverage alcohol marketplace among industry trade organizations, the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association (NABCA) recently recertified as a Great Place To Work® for 2024/25.

NABCA IS RECERTIFIED AS GREAT PLACE TO WORK® for 2024/25 Post this NABCA IS RECERTIFIED AS GREAT PLACE TO WORK® for 2024/25

"I often share how proud I am of NABCA staff and I appreciate the contributions that our team makes to support the vision and goals of NABCA every day," President and CEO Neal Insley, recently announced as he shared the news with employees. "Our ability to be recertified as a Great Place To Work (GPW) is attributable to the efforts of an amazing team of staff members," he added.

GPW has conducted more than 100-million employee engagement surveys globally since 1998. They use a research-based Trust Index™ that measures employee engagement and provides insights (to employers) on the employee experience. The survey looks at several dimensions of the employee experience including respect, camaraderie, fairness, etc. in identifying the organizations who meet Great Place To Work® Certification™ requirements.

"I appreciate the efforts of our team and all that they do every day for our members, customers and each other. I could not be more pleased with what our employees have accomplished in receiving this highly sought after certification," said Insley.

GPW certification lasts for 12 months. For more organizational information, visit www.nabca.org.

About NABCA:

Established in 1938, NABCA is the national association representing the Control Systems - those jurisdictions that directly control the distribution and sale of beverage alcohol within their borders. Headquartered in Arlington, VA, NABCA's mission is to support member jurisdictions in their efforts to protect public health and safety and assure responsible and efficient systems for beverage alcohol distribution and sales.

SOURCE National Alcohol Beverage Control Association, Inc.