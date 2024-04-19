NABCO 2024 Leadership Summit & Retreat: Uniting African-American County Officials for Empowerment and Advocacy

MIAMI, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Black County Officials (NABCO) proudly announces the NABCO 2024 Leadership Summit & Retreat, scheduled to convene from April 25-27, 2024. In the heart of downtown Miami, the InterContinental Miami will serve as the backdrop for this transformative gathering. This event stands as a beacon of empowerment, providing a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and strategic advocacy for African-American elected and appointed county officials.

The Leadership Summit & Retreat promises a dynamic agenda, featuring insightful sessions, networking opportunities, and moments of relaxation. Attendees will engage with industry leaders, executives, and fellow county officials from across the United States, fostering connections and exchanging ideas to drive positive change in their communities.

"We are thrilled to host the NABCO 2024 Leadership Summit & Retreat in Miami," expressed Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kionne McGhee, President of NABCO. "This event serves as a testament to our unwavering dedication to empowering Black county officials and amplifying their voices in the decision-making process. By convening in Miami, we not only foster a supportive environment for collaboration and growth but also symbolize our collective resolve to drive meaningful change and representation within our communities. Together, we are forging a path towards a future where every voice is heard, every perspective valued, and every opportunity realized."

The summit features captivating sessions and events, including an opening night rooftop party, insightful panel discussions, networking mixers, and guest speaker presentations. Notable speakers include US Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, and Journalist Roland Martin.

The summit's agenda boasts an array of captivating sessions and events:

April 25:

Opening Night - Welcome to Miami Rooftop Party

April 26:

NABCO 2024 Leadership Summit & Retreat: Politics vs Policy Panel

Cocktails & Conversation with District Attorney Fani Willis

April 27:

Leadership Summit & Retreat Sessions

Saturday Night Live - Live Band + Farewell Party

NABCO's commitment to advocacy on behalf of African-American elected and appointed county officials remains steadfast. Since its establishment in 1975, NABCO has served as a vital forum for networking, information sharing, and issue advocacy, championing the diverse populations in America's counties, boroughs, and parishes.

Join us for an event that promises to inspire, empower, and ignite change. For more information and registration, visit Eventbrite .

About NABCO:

The National Association of Black County Officials (NABCO) is a leading advocacy organization representing African-American elected and appointed county officials across the United States. Since its inception, NABCO has been dedicated to amplifying the voices of its members and advocating for equitable policies that serve underserved populations.

For more information about NABCO, visit NABCO's Website .

