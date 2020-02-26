NABH 2020 Directory Features Essential Behavioral Healthcare Sources

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association for Behavioral Healthcare (NABH) is pleased to share its online Membership Directory with the public for the first time.

NABH's Membership Directory is designed to help clinicians, hospital admissions staff, employee assistance directors, school counselors, policymakers, journalists, patient advocates, and families identify systems and facilities that provide essential behavioral healthcare services across the United States.

"We are eager to share this useful resource with the public at a time when the need for quality behavioral healthcare services has never been greater," said Shawn Coughlin, president and CEO of NABH. "We hope people will find it helpful and share it with others who are looking for mental health or substance use treatment in their area."

Directory information includes each NABH system member's name, leadership, address, phone number, and website, as well as the behavioral healthcare facilities that each system operates.

Click on the hyperlink above to access the directory and visit www.nabh.org to learn more about NABH.

About NABH

The National Association for Behavioral Healthcare (NABH) advocates for behavioral healthcare and represents provider systems that treat children, adolescents, adults, and older adults with mental health and substance use disorders in more than 1,800 inpatient behavioral healthcare hospitals and units, residential treatment facilities, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs, medication assisted treatment centers, specialty behavioral healthcare programs, and recovery support services. The association was founded in 1933.

