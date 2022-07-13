NABI College & Career Fair and Educational Summit Will Bring Together 1,300+ Native American Youth for Career Readiness

PHOENIX, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, the NABI College & Career Fair hosted by Phoenix College will bring together more than 1,300 student athletes participating in the Native American Basketball Invitational (NABI) to meet with college representatives, athletes and other exciting speakers. Partnership With Native Americans (PWNA) is organizing the College & Career Fair on July 17, followed by the NABI Educational Youth Summit from July 18-20.

For almost 20 years, NABI has been known as the largest and most prestigious of all Native American basketball tournaments in North America, serving high school youth. NABI Alumni have gone on to play in the WNBA or college basketball and to work in careers such as law, medicine, community services, sports marketing and other fields.

The career fair will provide student athletes with information as they determine next steps in their education endeavors. Speakers for the youth summit will discuss personal journeys, business experiences, the impact of social issues facing Tribal communities and much more to unite Native American youth and support their journey toward a meaningful career and healthy life.

In addition, PWNA will host special sessions on digital skills as part of their Grow With Google Indigenous Career Readiness Program. Today, nearly two-thirds of all new jobs created since 2010 require either high-level or medium-level digital skills. Through its Career Readiness program, Google aims to ensure Native American students have access to digital skills to thrive in the workforce.

"The NABI College & Career Fair is a chance to bring together Native youth full of talent and potential and expose them to various pathways. Representation matters, and the successes of previous NABI alumni point to the ways in which this educational experience has impact for years to come. Partnership With Native Americans is proud to sponsor such an important event," said Joshua Arce, CEO of PWNA.

Speakers for the Career Fair and Educational Summit, which are closed to the public, will include:

- Gov. Stephen R. Lewis, Gila River Indian Community

- Shawn Martinez, Senior Director of Live Presentations, Phoenix Suns.

- Patrick Horning: National Tribal Strategic Alliance Executive, University of Phoenix

- Analyss Benally: Pro basketball player for Romania and NABI Alum

- Tera Jay Cuny-Baker, Athletic Director for Bacone College in Oklahoma

- Joshua Arce, president and CEO of Partnership With Native Americans

- Additional special guests to be announced

For more information, please visit www.NativePartnership.org and https://NABINation.com.

About Partnership With Native Americans

Partnership With Native Americans is a national, Native-led nonprofit championing hope for a brighter future for Native Americans living on remote, geographically isolated reservations. Established in 1990, PWNA collaborates with reservation programs to address immediate relief and long-term solutions such as education, emergency preparedness and food security, improving the lives of 250,000 tribal citizens annually. Follow PWNA on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn, or visit NativePartnership.org.

About NABI

In its 19th year, the annual Native American Basketball Invitational (NABI) will feature 136 teams (boys and girls, ages 14-19) comprised of athletes representing tribal communities from all over North America. NABI week officially tips-off on Sunday July 17, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz. NABI week will conclude with the Championship games streamed LIVE on ESPN+ and AZTV, Saturday July 23rd, 3:00 p.m. ET at the Footprint Center, home of the Phoenix Suns & Phoenix Mercury.

Media Contact:

Helen Oliff

540-925-5950 x205

[email protected]

SOURCE Partnership With Native Americans