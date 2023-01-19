NABIP CEO Janet Trautwein to Step Down at End of 2023

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (NABIP) announced today that its longtime CEO, Janet Trautwein, will step down at the end of 2023 to pursue other opportunities.

"The NABIP Board of Trustees is extremely grateful to Janet for her 26 years of exceptional service as a member and leader of the organization," said NABIP President Kelly Fristoe. "During her years as head of NAHU and now NABIP, Janet has transformed the association into the leading voice of advocacy and support for health insurance professionals."

NABIP will formally celebrate Trautwein's tenure at the organization's Capitol Conference in Washington, D.C. in February and at its Annual Convention in New Orleans in June.

The NABIP Board of Trustees has engaged a national search firm to help identify Trautwein's successor. The Board's goal is to have a new CEO in place before the organization's Annual Convention in June.

"NABIP and its members greatly appreciate Janet's vision and commitment to the association and the health insurance and benefits industry," said Fristoe. "We would not be where we are today without her leadership. She has laid the foundation for sustained growth and success as NABIP moves forward."

About The National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (NABIP)

NABIP (formerly NAHU) is the preeminent organization for health insurance and employee benefits professionals, working diligently to ensure all Americans have access to high-quality, affordable healthcare and related benefits. To meet that vital mission, NABIP advances the interests of its members and advocates for sound public-policy solutions. NABIP represents and provides professional development opportunities for more than 100,000 licensed health insurance agents, brokers, general agents, consultants, and benefit professionals through more than 200 chapters across America.

