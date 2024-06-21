NABIP Launches New Medicare Advantage Certification

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (NABIP) is excited to announce the launch of its new PY2025 Medicare, Medicare Advantage and Compliance Requirements Certification. This comprehensive online program offers health insurance agents and brokers the certification required by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to sell Medicare Advantage plans.

"Developed by brokers for brokers, our course offers rigorous instruction on Medicare Advantage plan rules and the latest market trends," stated NABIP CEO Jessica Brooks-Woods. "It not only meets all CMS requirements, but also received approval from multiple national and regional carriers, ensuring you're getting the best possible training.

"For just $100, participants gain access to top-tier Medicare Advantage training, continuing education credits at no additional cost, and a nationally recognized certification logo to market your accomplishment. This is a fantastic opportunity to enhance your skills and stay ahead in the competitive Medicare market."

Those interested in the new PY2025 Medicare Advantage Certification can visit our website, where they will find information on how to enroll, the curriculum, carriers accepting the certification and so much more.

"NABIP has a long-standing commitment to providing high-quality education and resources to health insurance and benefits specialists," added Brooks-Woods. "This new certification course is part of NABIP's broader initiative to support the professional development of health insurance agents and brokers. NABIP aims to elevate the standards of practice in the industry and ensure that Medicare agents are well-prepared to address the challenges and opportunities in the Medicare market."

NABIP is the preeminent organization for health insurance and employee benefits professionals, working diligently to ensure all Americans have access to high-quality, affordable healthcare and related benefits. NABIP represents and provides professional development opportunities for more than 100,000 licensed health insurance agents, brokers, general agents, consultants, and benefit professionals through more than 200 chapters across America.

