NABIP Warns of Serious Medicare Disruptions from Aetna & Anthem Policy Changes, Calls for Accountability

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, both Aetna and Elevance Health (Anthem) announced to agents across multiple markets that they would no longer pay commissions for new enrollments in select Medicare plans, effective November 1, 2024. Some agents and brokers were notified with less than 24 hours' notice, in the middle of Medicare's open enrollment period, creating significant disruption.

Higher drug costs and declining star ratings have driven some Medicare carriers to take drastic actions this fall. The individuals most affected by these changes are the millions of Medicare beneficiaries who, through no fault of their own, are losing benefits within their Medicare Advantage (MA) plans and, alarmingly, their options to work with trusted agents to find the best healthcare coverage.

NABIP CEO Jessica Brooks-Woods addressed this urgent issue, underscoring the repercussions of these sudden decisions on beneficiaries, agents, and the healthcare system at large:

"By eliminating agent commissions in certain Medicare plans, Aetna and Anthem have created a substantial barrier for seniors who rely on agents to understand their plan options, manage costs, and access the care they need. This disruption hits particularly hard at a time when seniors are already grappling with higher prescription costs and shrinking benefits in their Medicare Advantage plans.

"Our Medicare agents are essential advocates who help beneficiaries make informed coverage decisions, assist with navigating plan changes, and resolve complex claim issues, providing stability and support that is now at risk. Without assistance from Medicare agents, beneficiaries could face significant challenges that could compromise their access to personalized guidance and cost-effective choices.

"We call on Aetna, Anthem, and other industry leaders to collaborate with NABIP to find a sustainable solution that maintains the critical support our seniors need. Together, we can protect access to knowledgeable Medicare guidance, ensuring our healthcare system remains accessible, reliable, and dignified for all.

"NABIP reiterates its commitment to supporting agents, brokers, and the communities they serve through our Healthcare Bill of Rights. Our mission is to ensure that every American has access to quality, affordable healthcare guided by professionals who prioritize patient advocacy and equitable healthcare solutions."

NABIP is the preeminent organization for health insurance and employee benefits professionals, working diligently to ensure all Americans have access to high-quality, affordable healthcare and related benefits. NABIP represents and provides professional development opportunities for more than 100,000 licensed health insurance agents, brokers, general agents, consultants, and benefit professionals through more than 200 chapters across America.

