Nabis and NUG to Enter Exclusive Distribution Partnership Following Civil Unrest

OAKLAND, Calif., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabis , one of California's most prominent cannabis distributors, announced that the company has entered into a definitive agreement with a vertically-integrated cannabis operator, NUG , to provide exclusive distribution for all of its cannabis products in California.

In addition to multiple retail storefronts and cultivation sites, NUG operates one of the largest manufacturing and processing centers in California, and its products are represented in more than 80 percent of the state's retailers. The company opened its first retail location in April 2019, making NUG one of the first cannabis businesses in California to oversee their products from cultivation to consumer sales.

The partnership comes in the wake of targeted looting on dozens of cannabis businesses in California , where NUG's Sacramento and San Leandro dispensaries were hit, as well as their 200,000 sqft cultivation facility in Oakland. Partnering with Nabis allows NUG to quickly rebuild what was lost and continue to scale its award-winning products to hundreds of dispensaries across the state. Nabis and NUG are also collaborating with OCEP (Oakland Citizens for Equity & Prosperity), the City of Oakland, and the Oakland Police Department to find immediate solutions around the security of cannabis businesses.

"We are thrilled to work with NUG, and our partnership represents our values to respect, recognize, and sympathize with the intense struggles of operating in the cannabis industry. NUG has been a pillar of California's cannabis industry since 2014, and we are honored to support them," said Jun S. Lee, President of Nabis. "Last month's lootings were crippling to many in the industry, but we are excited to scale with NUG at such a critical moment."

"As a vertically integrated cannabis company we know firsthand the challenges in getting products to market in California," said John Oram, CEO of NUG. "We therefore knew exactly what to look for when we decided to engage a third-party distributor. We needed a distribution partner that we could trust; one that would give our brand the attention it deserves; one that could take the headache out of distribution logistics and payment processing. Nabis exceeded every one of our requirements. Nabis' staff, software, and attention to detail are second to none. We are excited about this partnership and the growth it will bring to both companies."

Nabis is a leading technology-driven cannabis distributor based in San Francisco, providing a wide range of services for the wholesale cannabis market including warehousing, fulfillment, delivery and data analytics. Nabis is the exclusive distributor of more than 80 premier brands such as Buddies, Dosist, Henry's Original, and Ember Valley into hundreds of retailers across California. Nabis recently released a free software platform, Nabis Tracker, a centralized portal for Retailer partners to Confirm, Track and Communicate Orders in Real-Time with Drivers, and Manage Invoices. Founded in 2017 on a simple mission to modernize the cannabis supply chain, Nabis offers an elegant software and infrastructural solution for cannabis brands to effortlessly solve their distribution.

Founded in 2014, NUG , Inc. is a premier, California-licensed, and vertically-integrated cannabis company with significant projected revenue growth based upon its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, extensive distribution network and award-winning brand. NUG operates the highest volume cannabis extraction facility in California, producing the majority of concentrates, vapes and other infused cannabis products sold in California under the NUG label and other leading brands. NUG products are sold in over 80 percent of the licensed retail dispensaries in California, including NUG stores, offering consumers an unparalleled cannabis retail store experience.

