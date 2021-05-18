Nabis Announces API Integration Partnership with Jane Technologies

OAKLAND, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabis, one of California's largest licensed cannabis wholesale distributors, is partnering with Jane Technologies to incorporate verified consumer reviews from Jane's industry-leading e-commerce platform into product listings on the Nabis Marketplace.

Effective immediately, all Nabis Marketplace products will display corresponding Jane customer reviews. Review content includes average rating, total number of reviews and scrollable review content, enabling dispensary buyers to make more objective and informed decisions based on customers' personal experiences with cannabis products.

"Tapping into Jane's incredibly rich catalogue of customer reviews elevates our platform as a tool for retail buyers," said Vince Ning, CEO of Nabis. "Dispensaries want to make informed decisions, and we want to give them the insights they need to purchase with confidence. This integration will provide our retail partners with more exposure to actionable data, enabling customer experience to be a driver of wholesale ordering."

Over the past year, Jane has powered over 18 million orders and $2 billion in cannabis sales. Jane is the trusted e-commerce partner for over 1,800 dispensaries and brands across 34 U.S. markets and the Canadian market.

"Nabis shares our passion for elevating the digital solutions available for the cannabis industry as a way to scale growth and maximize the positive impact of cannabis," said Socrates Rosenfeld, Co-founder and CEO of Jane Technologies. "Integrating our verified consumer reviews will help dispensaries keep fan-favorite products stocked, while giving informed feedback to spotlight new brands."

Nabis will continue to explore ways to align with other leading cannabis technology companies to help partner brands and dispensaries drive growth and sales through data-informed insights.

About Nabis

Nabis is a technology-focused cannabis distributor supporting nearly 100 individual brands and supplying more than 99% of California's dispensaries with top-tier products. Nabis offers clients compliant fulfillment logistics, warehousing, payment collection, financing, sales and marketing services to reduce barriers to entry and accelerate brand growth. Founded in 2017 by software engineers Vince C. Ning and Jun S. Lee, Nabis is fueled by cutting-edge distribution technology designed in-house to support cannabis professionals and their businesses. Nabis works directly with brands to ensure lightning-fast fulfillment and provides actionable, industry-leading sales data and insights to help brands scale and grow. Learn more: Nabis.com

About Jane Technologies, Inc.

Jane is the cannabis industry's first fully automated e-commerce solution, powering 1,800+ dispensaries and brands across 34 state markets and the Canadian market. Jane's unique offering provides dispensaries and brands with a turnkey e-commerce solution, including real-time POS integration, curated content directly from the brands (the best pictures, descriptions, etc.), and retail and market analytics. For more information and to request a demo, email [email protected]. For more information on Jane, visit www.iheartjane.com.

