Nabis Announces Exclusive Partnership with dosist™ to Distribute All THC Products in California

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabis , California's fastest growing software-driven cannabis distributor, announced today that the company entered into a definitive agreement with dosist in early 2020 to provide exclusive distribution for their cannabis products in California.

Since launching in 2016, dosist has become a globally recognized brand through its award-winning products, focus on testing and quality, and recognition from companies like Time and Fast Company. As the pioneer of dose-controlled cannabis technology and a leader in quality of life need-state formulations, dosist has consistently established itself as one of the top selling brands in its category in the largest legal US cannabis market (California).

Through this agreement Nabis is the exclusive distributor of dosist's thc products in California. This includes dosist's proprietary medical-grade dose pen™ rechargeable system and its newly engineered dose pen™ 100, both available in the brand's core formulas including bliss, sleep, calm, relief and arouse, as well as three new high potency thc-plus formulas. This will also include distribution of the dose dial™, a delivery device that administers the dosist edible tablet, available in bliss and calm. Each dosist device delivers a precise dose each and every time, ensuring a customer has a consistent and repeatable experience.

"We are incredibly excited to add dosist to our family of Nabis-distributed brands. Needless to say, dosist is one of the most recognizable and reputable cannabis brands in the world. For the past several months, we've been working tirelessly to transition their supply chain operations, and I'm delighted to finally share the news with the public," said Jun S. Lee, President of Nabis. "Nabis shares the modern aesthetics, focus on technology, and the commitment to quality that dosist brings to the industry. We're delighted and humbled to help dosist further its distribution footprint in California."

"We are very pleased to partner with Nabis on the distribution of dosist's rapidly expanding thc portfolio in our home state of California," said Gunner Winston, CEO of dosist. "Nabis has become a leader in modern technology-based cannabis distribution and services, and they share our commitment to providing retailers with a stable, streamlined approach to delivery and support. We look forward to building our business and footprint with them over the coming years."

About Nabis

Nabis is a leading technology-driven cannabis distributor based in California, providing a wide range of services for the wholesale cannabis market including warehousing, fulfillment, data analytics, and financial services. Founded in 2017 on a simple mission to modernize the cannabis supply chain, Nabis offers an elegant software and infrastructural solution for cannabis brands to effortlessly solve their distribution.

About dosist

dosist, based in Los Angeles, California, launched in 2016 and has since become known as a disruptor in the health and wellness industry, named one of Time Magazine's Best Inventions of 2016, recognized by Fast Company as one of 2018's Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in the health sector, and designated by LinkedIn as the number two Top Startups 2019: Hottest U.S. Companies To Work For Now. Through its eight targeted formulations: bliss, sleep, calm, relief, arouse, bliss thc-plus, arouse thc-plus and relax thc-plus, dosist provides natural alternatives for some of our most common ailments. Their proprietary medical-grade dose pen™ rechargeable, newly engineered dose pen™ 100 and their dose dial™ (dial available in California only) deliver a precise dose each and every time, ensuring a customer has a consistent and repeatable experience. For more information about dosist and our products visit our website at dosist.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Media contact:

Ali Lepech

[email protected]

(678) 435-1320

SOURCE Nabis

Related Links

https://www.nabis.com

