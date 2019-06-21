Nabis Announces Partnership With Eden Enterprises to Provide State-Wide Distribution Services With Flagship Brand Eden

OAKLAND, Calif., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabis , one of California's largest Type 11 Cannabis Distributors, announced that the company has entered into a partnership with Eden Enterprises to provide state-wide distribution services for its Marquee Eden branded products.

Eden Enterprises is a leader in producing and retailing a variety of cannabis products through a vertically integrated seed to sale operation. The Eden product line has raised the bar for consumer's expectations of a quality vape pen through their Diamond and Gem lines. The collection will enter into retail through Nabis' distribution services.

"We're thrilled to partner with Eden Enterprises and to further expand their ability to offer the highest quality cannabis products to consumers with our distribution services," said Jun. S Lee, President of Nabis. "Their dedication to understanding all of the variables and complexities of cannabis extracts aligns with Nabis' own standards of service, and we look forward to aiding in their growth with our relationship."

About Nabis

Nabis is a leading, independent cannabis distributor based in California with a software front-end and infrastructural backend. The tech-driven company provides a lightning-fast distribution network for the fulfillment, storage, and sales of wholesale cannabis products for over 40 major brands including Canndescent, THC Design, Cresco, Beezle, Nasha, and Honey Vape to retailers across the state from small delivery businesses to major dispensary chains. Founded on a simple mission to modernize the cannabis supply chain in 2017, Nabis offers transparency and efficiency for partners through their unique software portal that seamlessly automates every aspect of cannabis distribution.

For more information, visit their website at www.nabis.com .

